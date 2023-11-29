Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Ferrari needs to make more of its F1 opportunities in 2024 – Vasseur

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Fred Vasseur has urged his team to make more of its opportunities in 2024 after having "made a list" of all the times it let valuable points slip.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Ferrari was beaten by Mercedes to second in the 2023 constructors' championship in Abu Dhabi by three points after both teams went through a season full of ups and downs with their peaky cars.
Just like its counterpart from Brackley, Ferrari started off on the wrong foot in Bahrain with a car that it realised wasn't going to be a match for Red Bull.
But apart from its lack of race pace, the Scuderia also lost countless points through various issues, mistakes and reliability concerns throughout the season.
Things started off poorly for Charles Leclerc, who had to take an engine penalty in Saudi Arabia after retiring from the opening race in Bahrain.
Leclerc also retired in Australia and the Netherlands, was disqualified for excessive plank wear in Austin and failed to make the start in Brazil after crashing out with a hydraulic issue on the formation lap.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Sainz also failed to start a race, due to a fuel system issue in Qatar, and retired following contact with McLaren's Oscar Piastri in Belgium.
Vasseur called on his team to stop giving so many points away to rivals in 2024, saying he has made a list in his head of all the points dropped through unforced errors.
"We started on the wrong foot in Bahrain when we had to stop, we were P3 and [got] the penalty for the second race. It meant for Charles it was almost 25 points of penalty," he said.
"Plus the points that we were giving to the others with the two Mercedes that were behind us.   
"But again, it is not only this one – you can do the list. Trust me, I have done the list a couple of times and have it in my head the classification without the issues and overall, I think that you have ups and downs during the season.   
"For sure, we gave up more points than our competitors and that means it is another topic that we need to work on for next year, to be more opportunistic and more efficient."
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, by his car after crashing in FP2

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, by his car after crashing in FP2

Vasseur preferred not to do the maths in public and said the phrase "what if" was "completely forbidden" at Ferrari's Maranello factory.
Rather than dwelling on what could have been, work will go into avoiding repeat mistakes as the Frenchman continues his gradual overhaul of the team's many departments and the way they communicate.
"I will keep this [lost points tally] in my mind because I hate to race with 'if', because everybody can race with 'if' and do a better job," he added.
"It means that this is completely forbidden at the factory to work with 'if' but it is important. It is not to find an excuse at all because it is our fault.
"It is where we have to improve. It is clearly a huge potential in terms of points."
Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article What’s behind the AlphaTauri floor that has upset F1 rivals
Next article Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"

O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story" O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"

Ocon tops F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test as Russell crashes

Ocon tops F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test as Russell crashes

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

Ocon tops F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test as Russell crashes Ocon tops F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test as Russell crashes

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

Formula 1

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

Sainz: Final races put "dark patch" on 2023 F1 season

Sainz: Final races put "dark patch" on 2023 F1 season

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

Sainz: Final races put "dark patch" on 2023 F1 season Sainz: Final races put "dark patch" on 2023 F1 season

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
F1 strategy gamble not reason Ferrari lost P2 chance - Vasseur

F1 strategy gamble not reason Ferrari lost P2 chance - Vasseur

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1 strategy gamble not reason Ferrari lost P2 chance - Vasseur F1 strategy gamble not reason Ferrari lost P2 chance - Vasseur

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Latest news

NASCAR confirms new seven-year Cup Series media rights deal

NASCAR confirms new seven-year Cup Series media rights deal

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR confirms new seven-year Cup Series media rights deal NASCAR confirms new seven-year Cup Series media rights deal

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

F1 Formula 1

2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

NAS NASCAR Cup

RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe