Ferrari needs to make more of its F1 opportunities in 2024 – Vasseur
Ferrari Formula 1 chief Fred Vasseur has urged his team to make more of its opportunities in 2024 after having "made a list" of all the times it let valuable points slip.
Photo by: Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, by his car after crashing in FP2
Related video
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
Sainz: Final races put "dark patch" on 2023 F1 season
Sainz: Final races put "dark patch" on 2023 F1 season Sainz: Final races put "dark patch" on 2023 F1 season
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
F1 strategy gamble not reason Ferrari lost P2 chance - Vasseur
F1 strategy gamble not reason Ferrari lost P2 chance - Vasseur F1 strategy gamble not reason Ferrari lost P2 chance - Vasseur
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Latest news
NASCAR confirms new seven-year Cup Series media rights deal
NASCAR confirms new seven-year Cup Series media rights deal NASCAR confirms new seven-year Cup Series media rights deal
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan
RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan RFK Racing to field third entry in Daytona 500 with Ragan
Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.