Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer "uncontrollable" following
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: F1 2022 car not a race winner just yet

Ferrari does not think its new F1-75 car is a race winner just yet, despite its strong showing in pre-season Formula 1 testing.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari: F1 2022 car not a race winner just yet
Listen to this article

The Italian car manufacturer has looked impressive through both the Barcelona and Bahrain tests, with many suggesting it has the strongest package right now.

But while the Maranello outfit is optimistic it has made good progress over the winter to move closer to the front, team boss Mattia Binotto says that any talk of it being the team to beat is wide of the mark.

Binoitto does not understand why others have praised his squad's potential, when he thinks it is impossible to know exactly where everyone stacks up right now for the first race.

"I'm not myself capable of judging the others," he said. "But we should be very good to judge ourselves and I don't think we will be [the] winner.

"I think both Red Bull and Mercedes have very strong and fast cars, and those teams are very strong as well.

"I can see that even on the last day [of the test] Red Bull have brought upgrades to their car, proving and showing how good they are in the development, which is critical from now to the first race.

"Maybe Mercedes as well will improve further. So they are very strong, very fast and I hope that we can be outsiders.

"I hope that we can somehow try to challenge them. That would be great from our side."

While Ferrari has been especially keen to keep a lid on its own expectations, driver Charles Leclerc does confess to the pre-season build-up being the most productive he can remember since he joined the team at the start of 2019.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"It's definitely one of the smoothest preparations I've had for a season, with no major issues," he said.

"Especially on such a new project, you always expect to find some barriers on the way and for now, without porpoising, which is still kind of an issue in some conditions, it's been quite smooth.

"We managed to just keep improving. But as we've seen, I think Red Bull have quite a new package and Mercedes had a completely new car, and didn't really show their potential. Everyone seems to be quite close at some point or another.

"So it's very, very difficult to know how much they have in margin. We know how much margin we have, but we have no idea how much they hide their gains."

Read Also:

But while downplaying the prospects for the start of the season, Binotto thinks that it is critical that Ferrari goes aggressive with its upgrade push.

"I think that we always need to do a further step," he said. "I think you cannot be self confident at all, and I think you need always to try to develop and improve yourself in F1.

"We know that our competitors are very, very strong and have proved to be as well very fast.

"I'm expecting them to be ahead at the first race. For us it's to try to challenge them as much as we can, and hopefully we can fight as well together with them, and that will be great at least for the start of the season. But then development will be key for the rest of the season."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer "uncontrollable" following
Previous article

Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer "uncontrollable" following
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 teams set to discuss rule tweaks to avert "mirror war"
Formula 1

F1 teams set to discuss rule tweaks to avert "mirror war"

Why Mercedes' F1 test struggles are different this time
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' F1 test struggles are different this time

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime
Formula 1

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari introduces floor tweaks for Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Ferrari introduces floor tweaks for Bahrain F1 test

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising
Formula 1

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Latest news

Ferrari: F1 2022 car not a race winner just yet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 2022 car not a race winner just yet

Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer "uncontrollable" following
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: New F1 cars no longer "uncontrollable" following

F1 teams set to discuss rule tweaks to avert "mirror war"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams set to discuss rule tweaks to avert "mirror war"

Why Mercedes' F1 test struggles are different this time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' F1 test struggles are different this time

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Prime

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

When Honda was dropped by McLaren, Red Bull took a leap of faith by switching from its tried and tested Renault customer units. The key players involved in the decision explain how their gamble brought rewards in abundance.

Formula 1
20 h
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Prime

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Mercedes dumped him for George Russell, so Valtteri Bottas has reunited with old boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to bring Formula 1 glory back to Alfa Romeo. And as Oleg Karpov finds out, Bottas has “learned a lot” from a driver who knows a thing or two about achieving success…

Formula 1
22 h
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Prime

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest.

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2022
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
Mar 12, 2022
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Prime

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.