Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules Next / Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Ferrari "concerned" after FIA hires former Mercedes F1 executive

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has admitted to some concerns over the appointment of a former Mercedes Formula 1 team executive to a senior FIA role.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ferrari "concerned" after FIA hires former Mercedes F1 executive
Listen to this article

Shaila-Ann Rao was named by the FIA last week as an interim replacement for the departed Peter Bayer in the twin roles of secretary general for sport and F1 executive director.

Bayer had held the former job since 2017 and the latter since 2021, and was well respected in the paddock as the main point of contact between the teams and the FIA.

Lawyer Rao previously worked with the FIA as its legal director from 2016 to 2018. She then joined Mercedes, serving as general counsel and then as special advisor to team principal Toto Wolff.

Inevitably, her return to the FIA after establishing such a close relationship with Mercedes has raised a few eyebrows among rival teams.

“Yes, certainly it's a concern,” said Binotto when asked by Motorsport.com. “I think she's a great person. She's got a lot of experience, she will certainly be capable of doing the job. I'm pretty sure on that.

“It's a concern, but it's only a concern. I think it's down to them [the FIA] to make sure that there will be no conflicts of interest at all, to behave properly, and it's down to the president to ensure it. I've got the trust that they will do it.

“As Ferrari we are concerned, but I'm pretty sure that that through the behaviours, through the decisions, they will prove it's a wrong concern.”

Wolff insisted that Rao was a good hire for the governing body, and that her presence would actually improve matters for the teams.

“As for Shaila-Ann, she was at the FIA, before she joined us,” said Wolff. “She was the chief executive officer of one of the largest sports agencies before, and the positive of having Shaila-Ann in this position is that she's one about governance, and transparency. She's a lawyer.

“And I think this is something that we have always criticised in the past, that things weren't always as transparent and as clear for the teams. 

"And I think this is one of the key topics that she will be trying to implement. And that is good news for all of the teams.”

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Binotto and Wolff agreed that Bayer’s departure was a loss for the sport, but acknowledged that new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has the right to change his team.

“We worked with Peter Bayer for quite some time,” said Wolff. “And he was a rational guy. I personally enjoyed having him as a sparring partner. But the FIA is changing its structure and its organisation, and then the president has to make his decisions.

“And we certainly shouldn't interfere into any of those decisions. I think he has a vision about where he wants to have the FIA. And if part of that is a change of organisation, we need to respect it.”

“I think we enjoyed certainly the collaboration with Peter,” said Binotto. “He was always very transparent, I think, fair between teams in and rational in the way he was moving on with the topics and the subject. He's certainly got a lot of competencies and experience.

“As Toto said I think that then if there is a new organisation or reorganisation within the FIA, it's down to the new president somehow to move on, to decide his own team, and we fully respect the choices.

“So I think that we are accepting and somehow even looking at the future, [and we'll] try to make sure that we are properly collaborating and making sure that the FIA are becoming stronger and stronger now.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules
Previous article

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules
Next article

Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay

Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
WEC

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.