Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
298 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
312 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
319 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

shares
comments
Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano
By:

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc turned his first Formula 1 laps of 2021 at the Fiorano test track on Tuesday, ahead of new teammate Carlos Sainz getting his maiden run on Wednesday.

Forty-four days since he completed the final race of the shortened 2020 F1 season in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc drove a 2018-spec SF71H for over 100 laps and practiced starts among his pre-season test programme.

“Getting back in the car today was great, in fact it was brilliant!” said Leclerc, who enters his third season with Ferrari on the back of a disappointing season that featured only two podium finishes at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

Read Also:

“Seeing my mechanics again, putting the race suit on, doing my warm-up routine, putting on my helmet and finally jumping in the car and pressing the starter button… the sound of a Ferrari engine is always magic.

“The day was simply perfect and we got through all the work we had planned to do. I really enjoyed myself! Now I hand over to Carlos and I wish him the best of luck for tomorrow.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
1/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H
2/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H
3/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H
4/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H
5/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF71H
9/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
10/10

Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz was on hand to watch from the pits, ahead of his test tomorrow in which he’ll run in the morning before handing over to Haas F1 signing Mick Schumacher for the afternoon.

Schumacher will drive the car again on Friday morning, while test driver Callum Ilott will then take over in the afternoon. 

Related video

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

Previous article

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

Next article

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki approach for Rossi via Facebook led to Brivio joining

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Latest news

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

AlphaTauri disappointed not to beat Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri disappointed not to beat Ferrari in 2020

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

2h
2
Formula 1

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

11h
3
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe makes full-time return to IndyCar with Andretti

1h
4
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

1d
5
Formula 1

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

35min

Latest news

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

Formula 1
3m
Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

Ferrari’s Leclerc turns first laps of F1 2021 at Fiorano

Formula 1
35m
Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

Alesi ‘emotional’ over son’s Ferrari test, clarifies Academy exit

Formula 1
2h
AlphaTauri disappointed not to beat Ferrari in 2020

AlphaTauri disappointed not to beat Ferrari in 2020

Formula 1
4h
The image battle facing F1's 'nice guy'

The image battle facing F1's 'nice guy'

Formula 1
8h

Latest videos

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1 07:41
Formula 1
Jan 25, 2021

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04 03:30
Formula 1
Jan 25, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04

2021 F1 Entry Fees Explained - How Much Every Team Has to Pay 03:53
Formula 1
Jan 22, 2021

2021 F1 Entry Fees Explained - How Much Every Team Has to Pay

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything? 07:04
Formula 1
Jan 20, 2021

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything?

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021 03:08
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.