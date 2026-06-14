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What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

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Formula 1
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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

Winners and losers from a cathartic Barcelona F1 Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Winners and losers from a cathartic Barcelona F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Kimi Antonelli receives post-race penalty despite retirement in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Kimi Antonelli receives post-race penalty despite retirement in Barcelona

Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Toto Wolff slams Mercedes' "useless race" after losing out to Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Toto Wolff slams Mercedes' "useless race" after losing out to Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team

Fred Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton would have won Barcelona GP without VSC help

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fred Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton would have won Barcelona GP without VSC help
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team

John Elkann praised Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari team after the seven-time F1 champion claimed an emotional first victory with the Scuderia

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Ferrari chairman John Elkann looks on in the paddock.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann looks on in the paddock.

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has released an emotional statement following Lewis Hamilton's first win with the Maranello outfit at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. 

The seven-time champion claimed his first victory in red after starting the race from second on the grid and successfully pulling off a three-stop strategy. While a virtual safety car played into the team's strategy, Hamilton had the pace to finish 19 seconds ahead of George Russell in second.

"Well done Lewis, on your first great victory with Ferrari: an emotional moment and a very important result, which belongs to the entire team and to all our fans," Elkann said.

"I would like to thank everyone for the determination, sacrifice and collective effort that they demonstrate every day with passion and Ferrari spirit, both at the track and in Maranello.

"My thanks also go to the other Ferrari team, which tackled an incredibly demanding 24 Hours of Le Mans with pride, unity and great professionalism, fighting until the very end. Forza Ferrari."

Hamilton sounded like he was holding back tears as he spoke to his team after crossing the line. "Grazie a tutti, Maranello," he said over the team radio. "Thank you so much. You've helped me achieve this dream, and I can't thank you enough. Thanks for everyone pushing so hard back at home.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"I'm so proud of you. To my family, I love you. To my fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you."

Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025 after a 12-year stint at Mercedes, during which he secured six of his seven championship titles. While he struggled in his first season with Ferrari, the British driver has bounced back in 2026.

He sits second, 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and is nine points ahead of George Russell in third.

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Novak Djokovic arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
The Ferrari team gathered at the podium ceremony

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

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What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

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