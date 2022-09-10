Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Next / Red Bull F1 driver Perez appears on new Iron Maiden tour t-shirt
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Ferrari chairman backs Binotto but F1 team "needs to improve"

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has backed Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto but urges the Scuderia to improve as "too many mistakes" have been made across the 2022 season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Ferrari chairman backs Binotto but F1 team "needs to improve"
Listen to this article

Ferrari grabbed the opportunity provided by the 2022 rules reset to become competitive again and challenge Red Bull for wins with its F1-75 car.

Charles Leclerc emerged as an early title contender after grabbing two early wins, but as the season went on reliability problems, driving errors and strategical mistakes have allowed Ferrari's first title bid in years to unravel.

Verstappen and Red Bull emerged from the summer break as the dominant factor, quickly ending any title hopes Leclerc and the Scuderia may have had, with the Dutchman set to wrap up his second consecutive title in the coming races.

Team principal Mattia Binotto and his outfit have endured a lot of criticism in recents months over the various errors the team has made.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari chairman Elkann has publicly backed Binotto but acknowledged the team must cut out its mistakes.

"We have great faith in Mattia Binotto and appreciate everything he and all our engineers have done, but there is no doubt that the work in Maranello, in the garage, on the pit wall and at the wheel needs to improve," Elkann said.

"We must continue to make progress and that goes for the mechanics, the engineers, the drivers and obviously, the entire management team, including the Team Principal.

"We have seen that there are still too many mistakes when it comes to reliability, driving and strategy."

"Putting our trust in Binotto and his team was the right decision and it has paid off. Thanks to them we are competitive and winning again. But I am not satisfied because I think we can always do better."

Marshals remove the fire damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, from the circuit

Marshals remove the fire damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, from the circuit

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Elkann still believes Ferrari can achieve its target of clinching both world championships before 2026, with proving it can build a competitive car for 2022 the first piece of the puzzle.

"Our first goal was to be competitive. If you are not, then you have nowhere to go, whereas you can always work on reliability," he added.

"That’s why I believe that before 2026 Ferrari will once again win the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles, with Charles Leclerc in pole position.

"We are lucky to have two great drivers, probably the strongest pairing in Formula 1."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Previous article

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Next article

Red Bull F1 driver Perez appears on new Iron Maiden tour t-shirt

Red Bull F1 driver Perez appears on new Iron Maiden tour t-shirt
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

Overview: Which drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP F1? Italian GP
Formula 1

Overview: Which drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP F1?

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice

Ferrari adds yellow to celebration F1 livery for Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari adds yellow to celebration F1 livery for Italian GP

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight French GP Prime
Formula 1

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

Latest news

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
23 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.