Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 News

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris believes that close rivals Ferrari should easily be ahead if the Italian team fully resolves its race pace issues.

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris

McLaren currently sits in third place in the constructors’ championship, heading Ferrari by 120 points to 108.

After a disastrous race in France Ferrari had a strong run in Austria last weekend, with Carlos Sainz taking sixth and Charles Leclerc recovering to seventh after a first lap pit stop.

Norris kept up his record of good finishes with fifth place, but Daniel Ricciardo’s failure to score ensured a net gain for the Maranello outfit.

Norris thinks that Ferrari could have the edge on McLaren at some venues, especially if it sorts out the tyre issues that have hampered it this year.

“I mean they’re just a little bit up and down,” he said when asked about McLaren's battle with Ferrari by Motorsport.com. “It’s not that they’re in trouble every race. I think Paul Ricard was particularly bad for them. But a lot of the tracks will suit them more than us.

"And considering how much they struggle on the straights still, on the GPS they’re one of the best in the corners, similar to Mercedes and Red Bull in a lot of the corners.

“So they’re our big threat at the moment. We’re still working hard, that’s why we’re not taking anything for granted at the moment. And we still have to keep chipping away and improving the car, because once they put it all together they can easily be ahead of us. It’s tough."

Norris pinpointed Ferrari's one-lap speed as a a key part of the threat: “I think most of the time they’ve outqualified us this year already, and they’ve been on pole two times.

"So, it shows they have a very good car, and as soon as they sort their problems in the race, then they’re flying.

"In some ways you would say they have a better car than us in certain scenarios and tracks and situations, and in others we have a better car like yesterday [Styrian GP qualifying]. So we’ll see.”

Norris argued the battle with Ferrari is providing extra motivation for everyone in the McLaren camp.

“A challenge is always good,” he said. “It makes it more exciting, it makes the team work hard, and the only time you don’t like it is when they beat you. It keeps the guys working hard, and even back in the factory, but you don’t want it to be too difficult either.

“I enjoy it because it makes me have to work hard and push the limits and things like that. Hopefully we can do the same next week.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Previous article

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

15 h
2
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

1 h
3
Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

15 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

2 h
5
Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

1 h
Latest news
Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris

27m
How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

1 h
'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

1 h
FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint
Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

2 h
Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was 00:44
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo says power unit glitch at Styrian GP was "disheartening"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos 02:43
Formula 1
16 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Styrian GP best photos

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if 00:56
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third 06:11
Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening" Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form Styrian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Brown: Lando Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 Styrian GP
Formula 1

Brown: Lando Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Norris could have received harsher red flag penalty, says FIA

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More from
McLaren
FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint Styrian GP
Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime
Formula 1

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes distracted by lack of stability, says Ferrari

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated
DTM DTM

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren, says Norris

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA would have investigated Bottas pitlane spin without complaint

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.