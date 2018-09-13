Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Ferrari device prompts fresh camera intrigue

shares
comments
New Ferrari device prompts fresh camera intrigue
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Co-author: Giorgio Piola
Sep 13, 2018, 8:50 AM

Ferrari appears not to have given up in its attempts to block its on board camera from capturing car settings, despite being told by the FIA to stop using a cooling bag.

The Maranello-based team caused intrigue in recent races when it started putting a bag filled with dry ice over the camera when the car was in the garage or on the grid.

While the team claimed the move was in a bid to cool car and camera electronics, rival teams suspected that an ulterior motive was to prevent the onboard camera from filming car settings – either on the steering wheel or at the back of the car.

Rival teams have access to the onboard cameras from all cars, and there are competitive advantages to be had if the opposition knows what Ferrari is up to.

With FOM not happy about Ferrari cooling its camera equipment, the FIA notified Ferrari ahead of the Italian Grand Prix that it should stop using the cooling bag with immediate effect.

Ferrari was duly spotted on the grid at Monza using an umbrella to try to block the camera view.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Ferrari has been spotted with a newly-designed airbox cooler which features several appendages that also appear to block the camera view.

While the team will likely argue that the device acts in the same way that other teams' airbox coolers do, it is almost certainly no coincidence that it is shaped in such a way that the camera's view of the steering wheel appears to be shut off when it is fitted.

 

Next Formula 1 article
Andretti says F1 teams should run third cars for guest drivers

Previous article

Andretti says F1 teams should run third cars for guest drivers

Next article

The engine tech that will define F1's next aero war

The engine tech that will define F1's next aero war
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.