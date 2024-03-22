All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Australian GP

Ferrari has “best shot” so far at beating Red Bull, says Leclerc

Ferrari has its “best shot” at beating Red Bull so far this Formula 1 season, reckons Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Off the back of some impressive pace on the opening practice day for the Australian Grand Prix, Leclerc feels that his Ferrari squad is in pretty good shape with the performance of its SF-24.

And while he is under no illusions that Red Bull still holds an advantage at the front of the field, Leclerc believes that Ferrari can target a much better showing than it managed in the first two grands prix of the campaign.

“I will say that we are in a better position than the first two races,” said Leclerc, who topped second free practice around Albert Park.

Read Also:

“However, Red Bull weren't pushing yet, so we've got to wait and see where their potential is at.

“I think they are still ahead, but we might have our best shot this weekend since the beginning of the season.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc said that Ferrari had hit the ground running in Melbourne, with little to complain about – and there being potential to extract even more performance over the remainder of the weekend.

“It feels good for now,” he said. “We've had a positive day from the first laps in FP1 to the end of FP2, so that's a good start.

“However, we need to keep working very hard because I'm sure that we'll see some surprises. There's no reason for us to be a bit in front compared to everyone else tomorrow as well, so there is still margin to improve in some things. But our race run was pretty good, which is encouraging, but let's see.”

Team-mate Carlos Sainz was returning to action in Australia following the appendicitis operation that put him out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Although he admitted not being in peak shape, he still ended up third fastest in FP2 – just 0.430 seconds behind Leclerc.

Asked about how he felt after his first day back in the car, Sainz said: “Good, thank you. I feel okay.

“Obviously I feel tired after practice, not being 100% physically, but I felt like I had a good day. And if you would have told me a week ago that I could do the whole practice without issues then I would have been very happy. So, I'm very happy for that. 

"Obviously, I need a good night's sleep and good recovery for tomorrow. But yeah, I feel good.”

Sainz said he had not shown the maximum potential of himself or the car on Friday as he dialled himself back in, and feels there is more to come for qualifying. 

“I took it step-by-step and getting up into a rhythm, not at the limit of the car and not at the limit of myself yet,” he explained.

“But I think with more laps and getting a bit more confident with how everything feels inside, I think I will be faster tomorrow and hopefully battle for that pole position, together with [Leclerc] against everyone else.

“I think it's going to be tight like we saw in FP1. I think in FP2 we did a good step, but I think quali tomorrow is going to be more like FP1.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Next article "Punchy" Pirelli tyre choice could promote two-stop F1 race in Australia

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Marko blasts Tsunoda and Ricciardo as “too slow” in races

Marko blasts Tsunoda and Ricciardo as “too slow” in races

Formula 1
Australian GP
Marko blasts Tsunoda and Ricciardo as “too slow” in races
Williams defends Sargeant sacrificing F1 car for Albon

Williams defends Sargeant sacrificing F1 car for Albon

Formula 1
Australian GP
Williams defends Sargeant sacrificing F1 car for Albon
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Formula 1
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1
More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore

More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
More robust Ferrari 2024 F1 car "not scaring" Leclerc and Sainz anymore
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia

Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz details recovery process as he bids for F1 return in Australia
Hulkenberg: Bearman's F1 debut will be "forgotten" if he doesn't perform in F2

Hulkenberg: Bearman's F1 debut will be "forgotten" if he doesn't perform in F2

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hulkenberg: Bearman's F1 debut will be "forgotten" if he doesn't perform in F2
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Latest news

F2 Australia: Hadjar dominates sprint race but under investigation

F2 Australia: Hadjar dominates sprint race but under investigation

F2 FIA F2
Albert Park
F2 Australia: Hadjar dominates sprint race but under investigation
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka

Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka
F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens

Prime

Discover prime content
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global