Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull: Max Verstappen as committed as before despite F1 2026 criticism

Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Winners and losers from an action-packed IndyCar race at Phoenix

How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

MotoGP
How Honda’s F1 crisis could impact its MotoGP division

Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

WRC
Rally Kenya
Toyota tips Hyundai to fight back in WRC 2026

Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Australian GP
Williams: Up to five proposals on table to fix “energy-starved” 2026 F1 cars

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Australian GP
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Melbourne crash shows Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning F1 the hard way’ – Toto Wolff

Formula 1
Australian GP
Melbourne crash shows Kimi Antonelli is ‘learning F1 the hard way’ – Toto Wolff

Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'
Formula 1 Australian GP

Ferrari has the best F1 car, Lando Norris claims: 'Their cornering speed is unbelievable'

Ferrari, not Mercedes, has the best chassis in F1 right now, according to McLaren driver Norris

Fabien Gaillard
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris believes Ferrari has the best chassis at the start of Formula 1's new rules era in 2026, despite Mercedes' dominant victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Melbourne race largely confirmed the pecking order that had emerged after pre-season testing, with Mercedes remaining the team to beat and Ferrari its closest challenger. The pace difference between the two teams appeared more pronounced in qualifying than in the race, despite the Scuderia failing to maximise its result on Sunday.

Read Also:

While any early conclusions about the 2026 season will have to be confirmed at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, the early phase of the Albert Park event proved that Mercedes isn't invincible, provided a competitive car can jump the Silver Arrows at the start.

While the second half of the race largely favoured Mercedes, the outcome was mainly decided by the strategic offset under the virtual safety car. Prior to that, the leading four cars were running together in the same group and eventual race winner George Russell never managed to get the better of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in their duel.

A very distant spectator to that battle – having finished 52 seconds behind the winner and 36 seconds adrift of the Ferraris – McLaren driver Norris offered an interesting interpretation of the competitive order based on McLaren’s deficit to its rivals.

"We're nowhere near where we need to be, clearly. But probably more so from a car perspective," he told Sky Sports F1.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

"I think [the race] showed a lot more from a car that we're a long way off, like a very, very long way off, and we have a lot of work to do. [Improving the car], this is nothing that's going to happen overnight or in one week or two weeks' time.

"I don't know what the gap was, 50s? Almost a second a lap off. So, not quite like that, but you would say at least five tenths [to] six tenths a lap off. Some of that is still understanding the PU. Some of it's just a better car. 

"I think Ferrari, from what we see, quite clearly they have the best car. Their cornering speeds are unbelievable."

Norris' remarks about Ferrari's 'car' are likely in reference to the SF-26 chassis, rather than the entire package. Nevertheless, he believes reigning champion McLaren has a lot of work to do to catch up to the competition.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"For us to match that is zero chance at the minute, and we have to work very hard to understand things and learn as much as we can from this part of the season because this part of the season now sets up the rest of it," he said.

"So, the more we can learn, the more we can understand, the better we'll be at the end of the season. But, yeah, it's looking like it's going to be a long one, a tough one. But I was happy with P5."

Despite finishing fifth while fending off a late charge from Max Verstappen, who was running on fresher tyres, Norris also believes the Red Bull currently has a better car than McLaren.

"I think it was really quite clear the Red Bull was a lot quicker, just because Max came from last and almost beat us," he said.

"So, not the best race in terms of pace, but we struggled with some things on the car at the beginning. We made some tweaks and that certainly improved things."

Photos from Australian GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Entertainers

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
The 2026 F1 drivers photo

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos