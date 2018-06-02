Video: The Ferrari ERS controversy explained

The complexity of Ferrari's twin-battery battery arrangement in its Formula 1 engine's energy recovery system was enough to bewilder even the FIA.

Checks over the Ferrari system have been at the heart of intrigue in the F1 paddock over whether it is legal.

After painstaking efforts the FIA has now confirmed it is satisfied, but why was it so difficult to determine?

In this week's Motorsport Show, technical pundit Craig Scarborough details Ferrari's twin-battery arrangement and takes a look at the possibility someone might have been cheating oil limits.