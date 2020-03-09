Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis

Tickets
shares
comments
Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 5:21 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto says he hopes that his team can “try to put a smile on people’s faces” this weekend as a distraction from the coronavirus crisis in Italy.

In recent days Ferrari had been the focus of concerns about the opening races of the season going ahead because of a lockdown in the region of Italy where it is based. However, the team confirmed yesterday that its travel plans had not been compromised and that its personnel would make it to Melbourne without problems.

Speaking in a preview issued by the team, Binotto said that Ferrari was “united” as it headed to the first race.

“After a long winter working on building and developing our car, the time has come to get a first indication of our performance level and how effective are the improvements we have introduced over the past few months,” he said. “We know that the opposition is strong, but we also know that it is the start of a long season where development rate, reliability, and our operational effectiveness will be key.

Read Also:

 

“We are gearing up to tackle all these challenges as a united team, conscious of the progress that needs to be made and proud of the support of our fans worldwide.

“At what is a difficult time for Italy and the world as a whole, as part of a global sport, it is our obligation to try and put a smile on people’s faces as they prepare to watch the first race of the season with the same sense of anticipation as ourselves.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

