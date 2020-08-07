Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal

shares
comments
Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Aug 7, 2020, 8:39 PM

Renault has joined Ferrari and McLaren in notifying the FIA that it intends to appeal the ruling against Racing Point over its brake duct design, Motorsport.com has learned.

Following multiple protests lodged by Renault at the last three races against Racing Point over the legality of its RP20 car, the FIA stewards made a ruling on the case on Friday morning.

Racing Point was found to have breached the sporting regulations in the design process of the brake ducts for its RP20 car, and was given a 15-point constructors’ championship penalty and a €400,00 fine. But the team is permitted to continue to use the brake ducts for the remainder of the season, sparking concerns among a number of teams over the ruling.

Read Also:

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto said earlier on Friday the team would “carefully” go through the stewards’ decision and consider “what’s the next step”, noting the 24-hour window in which to lodge an appeal. Ferrari confirmed in a short statement on Friday evening that it would be appealing the FIA’s ruling.

“We can confirm that we have just stated our intention to appeal against this morning's FIA Stewards' decision regarding Racing Point,” the statement reads.

A McLaren spokesman later confirmed to Motorsport.com that the Woking-based outfit has also lodged a similar notification that it planned to appeal.

Sources have revealed that Renault has also notified the FIA that it too intends to appeal the decision, although it has not made an official statement on the matter.

By lodging an intention to appeal, Renault, Ferrari and McLaren now have 96 hours in which to formalise their appeals before submitting a case to the FIA’s International Court of Appeal.

A number of other teams are also understood to be considering appeals, while Racing Point is also looking at action after finding the ruling “a bit bewildering”.

Binotto felt there was more to be explained in the case beyond Racing Point’s brake duct design that had been brought into question.

“We really argue the entire process and the entire concept,” Binotto said. “We believe the regulations are clear enough. We believe that what there may be a breach of regulation, and there is a process. But at the moment, I think looking ahead and looking forward, it’s something that we need to clarify.

“I don’t think that the verdict of today is sufficient, because again it’s only relative eventually to the brake ducts, but not the entire concept. As Zak [Brown] said, I think it’s only the tip of the iceberg, but there is much to discuss further."

Related video

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates

Previous article

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
47m

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
6m

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

Five key findings from the Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Five key findings from the Racing Point case

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone

Latest news

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
6m

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
47m

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates

47m
2
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal

6m
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

5
Formula 1

Five key findings from the Racing Point case

Latest videos

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1
3h

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Latest news

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates
Formula 1

F1 team bosses trade insults as copying case fallout escalates

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point
Formula 1

Hulkenberg “more at home” in second GP with Racing Point

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody
Formula 1

Why the FIA's Racing Point verdict pleases nobody

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.