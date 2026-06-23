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Fernando Alonso turns heads in Monaco with Nissan GT-R Black Edition

Fernando Alonso has been spotted driving a Nissan GT-R Black Edition in Monaco

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso has been spotted driving a Nissan GT-R Black Edition in Monaco.

The two-time F1 champion was seen around the streets of Monte Carlo in the Japanese supercar. The GT-R Black Edition is powered by a hand-built, twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V6 engine. It features an all-wheel-drive system, a rear-mounted transaxle for optimal distribution, and a bespoke carbon fibre rear spoiler.

0 to 62 mph comes and goes in just 2.7 to 2.9 seconds with the six-cylinder creating 565 bhp and 467 lb-ft of torque.

"This gentleman's car collection makes absolutely no sense; there isn't a single ugly one," one fan commented on the footage of the Spaniard, while another added: "This man's garage is an ode to the engine."

Further reactions included: "He has the best garage on the grid," and "Genuine question. How many cars does Alonso have in his collection? I mean, seriously, a CLK GTR, Valkyrie, Sian FKP 37, Zonda Diamante Verde, Valiant, LaFerrari, 918 Spyder, etc. He has some of the finest cars ever. I hope someday he does a video of his garage."

 

As Alonso currently drives for Aston Martin, it comes as no surprise that he has several impressive cars from the British marque. The 44-year-old is regularly seen driving his DBX707 performance SUV. He also has a bespoke Valkyrie, the approximately £2.7million hypercar designed by Adrian Newey and influenced by F1 aerodynamics. He also recently took delivery of a Valiant.

Other past and present cars reportedly featured in his collection include a Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso Edition, a Ferrari 812 Competizione, a McLaren P1, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster Diamante Verde, a Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione Martini 6 and a Ford GT Heritage Edition, among many others.

This comes during a tough season for Alonso. Aston Martin arrived in 2026 with high expectations due to its new power unit partnership with Honda and its first car designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey. But the team has been battling against major issues with its machinery.

Alonso currently sits 18th in the drivers' championship with one point.

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