Gallery: Fernando Alonso tests McLaren MCL34 in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso, McLaren
1/15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
2/15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
3/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
zFernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34, splashes into a puddle
4/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
5/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34, locks up
6/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
7/15
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
8/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
9/15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
10/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
11/15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, talks to Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
12/15
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
13/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
14/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
15/15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso returned to the cockpit of a contemporary Formula 1 car in Bahrain on Tuesday, driving the McLaren-Renault MCL34 for a Pirelli tyre test.
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Bahrain April testing
|Drivers
|Fernando Alonso Shop Now
|Teams
|McLaren Shop Now
|Author
|Charles Bradley
