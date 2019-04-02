Sign in
Formula 1 / Bahrain April testing / Special feature

Gallery: Fernando Alonso tests McLaren MCL34 in Bahrain

Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Fernando Alonso, McLaren
1/15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
2/15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
3/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

zFernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34, splashes into a puddle

zFernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34, splashes into a puddle
4/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
5/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34, locks up

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34, locks up
6/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
7/15

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
8/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
9/15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
10/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
11/15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren, talks to Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Fernando Alonso, McLaren, talks to Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
12/15

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
13/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
14/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
15/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

By:
1h ago

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso returned to the cockpit of a contemporary Formula 1 car in Bahrain on Tuesday, driving the McLaren-Renault MCL34 for a Pirelli tyre test.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain April testing
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley
