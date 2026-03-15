Fernando Alonso steering wheel footage sparks safety fears after Chinese GP retirement

Onboard footage of two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso suffering from the vibrations through his steering wheel has gained traction on social media.

The Spanish driver was forced to retire from the Chinese Grand Prix, along with his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll, due to excessive vibrations in the AMR26.

"A difficult day in Shanghai with Lance retiring due to a suspected battery issue and Fernando retiring due to discomfort from vibrations," the Silverstone outfit confirmed. "As a team, we’ll continue working with our partners at Honda to understand the car better and improve in all areas."

Onboard footage shows Alonso taking his hands off the steering wheel on the straights to clench his fists. While speaking to DAZN F1 Spain after the race, the 44-year-old driver revealed that the vibrations led him to lose feeling in his hands and feet.

It's safe to say fans were less than impressed. "That is completely unacceptable. The moment a driver has to let go of the wheel because of vibrations, the car should be out," one commented, and another added: "That looks like a massive suspension or tyre issue. Having to let go because of the vibrations is a major safety red flag. Hope the FIA looks into the track surface or the car's integrity."

"How the hell is this car allowed to compete?" another fan wrote.

Aston Martin has had a tough start to the 2026 season. After only completing a minimal number of laps during pre-season testing, the Adrian Newey-led team is battling major issues on the AMR26, particularly with the Honda power unit. In addition to the double DNFs in the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, Alonso and Stroll finished the sprint race in 17th and 18th.

Another moment of Alonso's race has made its way onto social media, as the Spaniard waved goodbye to Sergio Perez when he was overtaken by the Cadillac driver.

"My man decided he's cooked and is coping by doing goofy s**t," one fan commented, while another added: "This man is so effortlessly funny, even in tragic situations."