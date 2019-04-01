Five megastars who – like Alonso – couldn’t stay away from F1

Alonso will get back behind the wheel of a contemporary McLaren this week in the post-race Bahrain GP test, but insists it is not part of a plan to return to the grid in 2020.

The two-time world champion, who stepped away from F1 for this season, said “coming back is not in the plan”, although admitted that “if something happened and a great opportunity arrives, I probably will consider”.

He also insisted that he is “not missing [F1] too much at the moment because I’ve been very busy”.

“If I was relaxing at home, maybe it was different,” he said.

Alonso is just the latest world champion to either seek opportunities beyond the world of F1, or a break from racing, only to find himself back behind the wheel before too long.

