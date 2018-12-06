Has Johnson shown America’s next F1 star could come from NASCAR?
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso recently swapped cars with seven-time NASCAR Cup champ Jimmie Johnson in Bahrain – to experience each other’s world.
In this video, Jonathan Noble and James Roberts – who were both there to witness the test – tell Ben Anderson about what happened.
They discuss how both drivers fared, why NASCAR aces could make the grade in F1, and whether Alonso may turn his hand to NASCAR again in future.
And we hear from the drivers themselves, about what they thought of switching from NASCAR Chevrolet to F1 McLaren, and vice versa.
