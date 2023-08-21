Subscribe
Previous / Haas needs fix for "difficult to digest" tyre overheating woes before F1 2024 switch Next / Leclerc wants better balance between lighter F1 cars and "very impressive" downforce
Formula 1 News

Alonso: First half of F1 2023 still incredible for Aston despite slump

Fernando Alonso has hailed Aston Martin’s first half of the Formula 1 season as “incredible” despite a recent drop-off in results.

By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing AMR23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing AMR23

Aston Martin began the season as the surprise second-best team to Red Bull, with Alonso scoring six podium finishes across the opening eight weekends of the year, including second-place results in Monaco and Canada.

However, as rival teams have introduced upgrades at recent grands prix, Aston Martin has fallen down the pecking order, with Mercedes and McLaren leapfrogging the Silverstone-based outfit. 

Despite this, when asked how he reflects on the season so far, Alonso responded: "Incredible. 

"[It has been] a dream first half of the season. We are P3 in the constructors' championship in front of Ferrari, we are P3 in the drivers' championship together with Lewis.  

"It was impossible to think this way in Bahrain." 

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com ahead of the summer shutdown, team principal Mike Krack hailed the "open and transparent" relationship between team and driver. 

When Alonso's Aston move was announced, it caused eyebrows to be raised given the stark difference in on-track performance compared to his then-employers, Alpine

Assessing the success of his winter switch given the current turmoil at Alpine, Alonso added: "You know, it would be nice to have a crystal ball and before you make a decision in switching teams you know the future. 

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"But yeah, you know, in the end, I'm happy where I am, and there is a project here into the future and I'm very proud." 

While the popular belief is that a driver loses their edge with age, Alonso, 42, continues to buck this trend.  

But pointing to the recent return of Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, Alonso stated that youth is not everything in modern F1.  

"It [my age] was the theme all through the year," joked the Spaniard. "But no, I think people already saw that you know, it's not a big change when you're 41 or when you're 25.  

"It's more in your head, in the motivation, how you approach the weekend. And yeah, races like today or the stars of today, or even a few examples, you know, in other teams - they bet more on experience. Like Daniel now in AlphaTauri and things like that. So it's not about youth, it's just about going fast."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Haas needs fix for "difficult to digest" tyre overheating woes before F1 2024 switch

Leclerc wants better balance between lighter F1 cars and "very impressive" downforce
More from
Sam Hall
Taupo deal secures New Zealand Supercars return for 2024

Taupo deal secures New Zealand Supercars return for 2024

Supercars

Taupo deal secures New Zealand Supercars return for 2024 Taupo deal secures New Zealand Supercars return for 2024

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

Formula 1

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hillclimb

Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday running cancelled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin not turning off F1 development, preparing Dutch GP upgrade

Aston Martin not turning off F1 development, preparing Dutch GP upgrade

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Aston Martin not turning off F1 development, preparing Dutch GP upgrade Aston Martin not turning off F1 development, preparing Dutch GP upgrade

Alonso: Aston Martin dip in F1 form not as bad as it looks

Alonso: Aston Martin dip in F1 form not as bad as it looks

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Alonso: Aston Martin dip in F1 form not as bad as it looks Alonso: Aston Martin dip in F1 form not as bad as it looks

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
How Aston Martin avoided finger pointing after 2022 F1 disaster

How Aston Martin avoided finger pointing after 2022 F1 disaster

Formula 1

How Aston Martin avoided finger pointing after 2022 F1 disaster How Aston Martin avoided finger pointing after 2022 F1 disaster

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Latest news

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

F1 Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Doug Nye

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe