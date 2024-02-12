Ferrari F1 drive wasn’t Hamilton’s “childhood dream” last year, says Alonso

The news emerged, and was eventually confirmed by both teams, on 1 February that the seven-time world champion will break away from Mercedes to join Ferrari from 2025.

But Aston Martin driver Alonso has said he missed the initial furore because he was busy training but even when he did find out, he “didn’t pay too much attention” to his ex-McLaren team-mate’s switch.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the AMR24, Alonso said of the landmark move for Hamilton: “I didn't spend too much time [thinking about it]. I was training actually that day.

“I missed all the stress from everybody. So, I was just one day late on the news.”

Alonso, who raced for Ferrari from 2010 to 2015, added that the news was unexpected given Hamilton’s long-standing relationship with Mercedes.

He continued: “[It] probably was a surprise, I will not lie. But not because the change itself. It was just because, from the outside, it seemed like he was very linked with Mercedes and very loyal to them and things like that. It was a little bit unexpected.

“I don't know the reasons behind; I don't know anything. I don't know the story.

“I didn't pay too much attention.”





When Hamilton acknowledged his Ferrari move on social media, he noted that “I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red”.

But Alonso cast this specific reason for moving into doubt, implying that Hamilton had other ambitions only a couple of months ago.

Asked about his Ferrari experiences, Alonso said: “It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no? Or two months ago, I guess. It was a different dream.

“I hope he enjoys the experience. I think it's a very special team. But it’s more special when you win… It's few years already [since] they have a very fast car and they were fighting for big things.

“Maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the championship because the car is there.

“At the end of last year, even with a very dominant Red Bull car, Ferrari [was] still able to match the lap time and to be faster than them in most of the qualifying. So, I think the car should be fast enough.”