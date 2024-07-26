All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Famin to stand down as Alpine F1 team principal after summer break

Manager brought in on temporary basis from overseeing Alpine’s motorsport division to run F1 team after Szafnauer axed a year ago now set to stand aside himself

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team at the Press Conference

Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team at the Press Conference

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Bruno Famin has announced that he will stand down as Alpine Formula 1 team principal at the end of August, with Hitech F2 and F3 boss Oliver Oakes expected as his replacement.

Famin was originally hired by Alpine to oversee its engine division in early 2022 before he stepped up to become its motorsport vice president in mid-2023 and then its interim team principal when former squad boss Otmar Szafnauer was let go from the team a year ago. Famin carried on in the role in 2024.

But speculation about his position amid the many changes enacted by new team special advisor Flavio Briatore intensified as this weekend’s Belgian GP kicked off, with Motorsport.com reporting that a change of team principal at Alpine was now coming.

Famin confirmed that situation in the team principals’ press conference at Spa on Friday, although he did not name his replacement.

Shortly afterwards, Alpine released this statement confirming the news: " Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Bruno Famin will move away from his current role as team principal of the F1 division by the end of August.

“Bruno will be in charge of all other motorsport activities of the Renault Group at Viry-Chatillon. A new team principal will be announced in due course.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 A524

Photo by: Erik Junius

Famin will continue to work for Alpine – returning to overseeing its Viry-Chatillon F1 engine plant as Renault assesses whether to press on with its plan to make Alpine a customer engine squad. He will also be in charge of its World Endurance Championship and Formula E [as Nissan] projects.

“For the last year, I’ve been doubling my activities with the VP motorsport role, where I am managing Viry-Chatillon with all the [World] Endurance, Dakar, Formula E projects we are managing there,” Famin said.

“And on top of that acting as the managing director of the Alpine F1 team. And I’m considering the stakes of the new project – about Viry.

“I think it would be much more useful for the company to dedicate my time, to concentrate my time to the Viry activities.

“I mean all the other motorsport activities and to the transformation project – if it is confirmed – because it will be a huge impact for all the Viry people.

“Let’s not forget that the guys in Viry are making an amazing job.

“We all know that since 2014 we don’t have the best engine in Viry, but it’s one of the engines that improved the most since 2014 and now we’re still not exactly at the top, but the improvement had been very good and the job which is being done in Viry to prepare the 2026 engine is incredible.

“We fixed very high targets and I am confident that we can reach that target. The figures we had from the dyno are very good.

“All the people are very involved, very professional, very skilled – and it’s a very difficult situation there.

“And I think all the people there [are] worth that we dedicate the necessary time to be with them in this project, which is huge.”

Famin also insisted he had “no problem” with Briatore that had led to this development in his role with Alpine.

“We have a new executive advisor since some time. I have no problems with Flavio," he said.

“The little time we spent together, I have absolutely no issue, no problem. Everybody knows him. He has his way, he has his own goals. I have no problem.

“But I think it will be clearer on that side if I step down from the team principal role at Alpine F1 and I will dedicate my time and I will step down from the team principal role by the end of August.

“And be fully dedicate to the Viry-Chatillon activities from 1 September.”

Famin also suggested that the plan to make Alpine a customer F1 team and dedicate additional resources to its Enstone base could only proceed once an agreement had been made with the works that are part of the powerful French unions at Viry-Chatillon.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How F1 teams have adapted their wings for the demands of Spa

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Piastri in FP1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Piastri in FP1

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Piastri in FP1
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Alpine
More from
Alpine
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Latest news

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen
Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

Prime

Discover prime content
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global