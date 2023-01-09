Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks Next / Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Formula 1 News

F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy

Formula 3 race winner Franco Colapinto has joined Williams’ Formula 1 academy ahead of the 2023 season.

Luke Smith
By:
F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy
Listen to this article

Colapinto, 19, made his debut in FIA Formula 3 last year with Van Amersfoort Racing, taking pole on debut in Bahrain before scoring sprint race victories at Imola and Monza. The Argentinian finished ninth in the drivers' standings with three further podiums to his name.

Williams announced on Monday that Colapinto had become the latest young driver to join its junior programme, as well as confirming he would remain in F3 with MP Motorsport.

According to Williams, Colapinto will be "immersed with the team both trackside and at the factory in Grove" as well as undertaking simulator work to assist his own development and that of the team's F1 car.

"It's a real honour to join Williams Racing Team as an Academy Driver," said Colapinto.

"They are one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history and I am looking forward to following in the footsteps of my fellow countryman Carlos Reutemann.

"It's an incredible opportunity for which I am forever grateful. Thanks to everyone at Williams for putting their trust in me.

"I am also excited to announce that I will be back with MP Motorsport for the 2023 FIA F3 season. I really enjoyed my time with the team in Eurocup and FRECA and we achieved some great results together.

Franco Colapinto, Van Amersfoort Racing

Franco Colapinto, Van Amersfoort Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"The goal is to reach even higher this time. My first year in FIA F3 was all about learning and I will use all the knowledge I've gathered to aim for the title next year."

Colapinto joins a Williams young driver roster that includes three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Zak O'Sullivan, who will also be racing in F3 this year.

"We're delighted to welcome Franco to the Williams Racing Driver Academy," said Williams sporting director Sven Smeets.

"His career achievements since starting karting highlight Franco's natural ability behind the wheel and what he's capable of in the years to come. He had a standout rookie season in Formula 3 with several strong performances that led to podiums and wins.

"We look forward to working closely with Franco to support and nurture his development as a driver."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks
Previous article

Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks
Next article

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA should not be a ‘platform for private personal agenda’, says president
Formula 1

FIA should not be a ‘platform for private personal agenda’, says president

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Formula 1

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296
IMSA IMSA

Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296

Risi Competizione will return to Daytona for the 61st Rolex 24 Hours with the same line-up with which it finished runner-up in the 2022 edition.

Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes

Prior to the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Petty GMS Motorsports is undergoing a shakeup of its leadership structure.

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have announced a 28-car field for the 2023 running of the event.

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Two-time and reigning IndyCar champion Will Power will join SunEnergy1 Racing for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
10 h
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.