F1's remaining cost cap loopholes are closed for 2024, says Brown
McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes that the remaining loopholes in Formula 1 cost cap rules are closed off for 2024 after the entire grid got the all-clear this year.
The FIA announced after the Italian Grand Prix that all competitors have been issued with their Certificates of Compliance to confirm that they had not busted the cost cap limit in 2022.
This came despite rumours over recent months that some teams were at risk of having been found to be in breach, following in-depth investigations by the FIA to probe their spending.
One area of particular intrigue throughout this year has been the teams' non-F1 activities, amid suspicions that some squads had been exploiting the use of IP outside of the cost cap to help with developments for their grand prix cars.
The FIA became aware of the ability of teams to take advantage of their non-F1 technology divisions and moved to stamp it out earlier this year.
In a technical directive issued several months ago, known as TD45, it was declared that the FIA would not allow any IP to be transferred across from non-F1 work to the grand prix team that was deemed to be outside of the cost cap.
This change of stance was understood to impact a lot of teams' operations, and was welcomed by several competitors who believed it would eradicate any grey area in the cost cap rules.
In the wake of teams getting the all-clear for last year, Brown thinks that the imposition of TD45, which only officially came into force for the start of 2023, will help make things much more of a level playing field for this year's submissions.
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, in the team principals Press Conference
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
"[With] TD45, there was a reason why that was put in place," he said. "And so hopefully that will close any additional loopholes.
"Everyone passed this year, which is good for Formula 1, but Formula 1 teams try to be as clever as possible. And, hopefully, TD45 is something that will close any loopholes that may have still been existing. I think the cost cap was always going to be a bit of a learn-as-you-go."
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledged that while there had been suspicions of some teams having breached the rules, his squad had to have faith that the FIA had been thorough in its investigations to not find anything nefarious going on.
"At the end, the result was that all teams got the Certificate of Compliance and, in that respect, that's good to know," he said.
"It seems everybody has been checked thoroughly. And all possible ideas in the background have disappeared because they got the carte blanche, or the ones that were maybe suspected to not have passed it. So, I think we just need to get on with the rest now."
Related video
Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form
F1 live: Final Singapore GP practice as it happened
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice
McLaren reveals bold sidepod solution as part of Singapore F1 upgrade
McLaren reveals bold sidepod solution as part of Singapore F1 upgrade McLaren reveals bold sidepod solution as part of Singapore F1 upgrade
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Latest news
F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change
F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1
Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1 Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.