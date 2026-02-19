F1’s 2026 grid photo outtakes are pure gold and fans can’t get enough
Fans have been amused by behind-the-scenes footage from Formula 1’s official 2026 grid photo shoot in Bahrain
Fans have lost it over behind-the-scenes footage of the official 2026 Formula 1 grid photo shared on the championship's social media.
As pre-season testing continues in Bahrain, the drivers gathered for the official photo to be taken. Unsurprisingly, getting all 22 drivers to pose for a photo resulted in some funny moments.
"****, I'm too old for this," Lewis Hamilton told Carlos Sainz as he sat at the front with the Spanish driver sitting on the floor. "All the young people should be at the front!" the seven-time champion added.
"This amazing rivals on the pitch, friends in the dressing room," one fan commented on social media platform X, while another added: "All the young people should be at the front, agreeee."
"Alonso has raw aura. No care," someone else wrote, with another adding: "Lewis in the 2026 photoshoot: Hold my aura, I'm not standing next to the rookies. Man showing up in Ferrari red still looking 21 while everyone else aged 10 years. Behind the scenes = content gold, but Lewis = aura king forever."
Other comments included: "Everyone is adjusting their positions then there's Max," and "Lewis and Charles vibing hard at the 2026 photoshoot—love seeing rivals turn buddies off-track. Peak F1 energy!"
Another fan hoped that Netflix was there to film the moment for Drive to Survive next year. The eighth season of the Netflix docuseries will be released on the streaming platform on 27 February 2026 and will cover the on and off-track stories of the 2025 season.
The second day of the second week of pre-season testing in Bahrain is currently underway. The teams have roughly one and a half days of testing remaining before heading to Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, which will take place from 6-8 March.
