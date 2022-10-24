Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / United States GP Statistics

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP

Max Verstappen won his 13th race of the season in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas to underline his recently-secured crown.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen’s victory confirmed Red Bull Racing’s Constructors’ Championship title, just a day after news of the passing of team patriarch Dietrich Mateschitz.

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s two-time world champion Verstappen scored 25 points in Austin, extending his lead in the World Championship to 124 points over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc retook the runner-up spot in the championship from Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez, despite taking a bigger grid penalty after qualifying at COTA, but only by a couple of points in a battle that looks likely to run to the end of the season.

MercedesGeorge Russell pulled out 11 points on Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in fourth, having spun out Sainz at the first corner for which he received a five-second penalty. The Spaniard was forced to retire with a water leak after the opening-lap contact.

Lewis Hamilton’s second place takes him within four points of Sainz.

Soon-to-retire Sebastian Vettel’s third points finish on the trot, after a brilliant drive, takes him within 10 points of Valtteri Bottas’s 10th position. Behind him, Kevin Magnussen overtook Pierre Gasly for 13th. 

UPDATE: After the race, Fernando Alonso was given a 30-second penalty due to his car being unsafe with to a mirror issue.

However, Alpine has counter-protested against this. If that fails, teammate Esteban Ocon would be elevated into the points, with Vettel, Magnussen and Tsunoda all gaining more points too.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers (without Alonso penalty) 

Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19
1 Max Verstappen 391   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6 25 25
2 Charles Leclerc 267   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18 15 15
3 Sergio Pérez 265   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25 18 12
4 George Russell 218   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 - 4 11
5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 202   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15 - -
6 Lewis Hamilton 198   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2 10 18
7 Lando Norris 109   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12 1 8
8 Esteban Ocon 78   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - - 12 -
9 Fernando Alonso 71   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - - 6 6
10 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - -
11 Sebastian Vettel 36       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4 8 4
12 Daniel Ricciardo 29   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10 - -
13 Kevin Magnussen 24   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - - - 2
14 Pierre Gasly 23   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - -
15 Lance Stroll 13   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8 - -
16 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - - - -
17 Yuki Tsunoda 12   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1
18 Zhou Guanyu 6   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 - - -
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 2   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 -
21 Nyck de Vries 2                                 2      

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers (with Alonso penalty) 

Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19
1 Max Verstappen 391   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6 25 25
2 Charles Leclerc 267   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18 15 15
3 Sergio Pérez 265   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25 18 12
4 George Russell 218   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 - 4 11
5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 202   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15 - -
6 Lewis Hamilton 198   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2 10 18
7 Lando Norris 109   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12 1 8
8 Esteban Ocon 79   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - - 12 1
9 Fernando Alonso 65   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - - 6 -
10 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - -
11 Sebastian Vettel 38       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4 8 6
12 Daniel Ricciardo 29   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10 - -
13 Kevin Magnussen 26   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - - - 4
14 Pierre Gasly 23   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - -
15 Lance Stroll 13   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8 - -
16 Yuki Tsunoda 13   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 2
17 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - - - -
18 Zhou Guanyu 6   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 - - -
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 2   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 -
21 Nyck de Vries 2                                 2      

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s 37-point haul extended its lead over Ferrari to 187.

Mercedes gained 14 points on Ferrari, and cut its deficit down to 53.

Alpine dropped two points to McLaren and is now only 11 ahead in the battle for fourth.

UPDATE: If the counter-protest against Alonso losing his seventh place fails, Alpine would lose seven points (even with Ocon's elevation) and McLaren would be just six behind.

Aston Martin Racing gained another four points on Alfa Romeo, with only three points between them with three races remaining. This decreases to one, depending on the outcome of the Alpine appeal.

Haas F1 Team scored its first points in seven races, putting it one ahead of AlphaTauri – which scored the final point in Austin. This will be two ahead depending on the outcome of its Alpine protest/appeal.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors (without Alonso penalty) 

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19
1 Red Bull 656   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43 37
2 Ferrari 469   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15 15
3 Mercedes 416   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14 29
4 Alpine/Renault 149   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18 6
5 McLaren/Mercedes 138   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1 8
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 52   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - - -
7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 49   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8 4
8 Haas/Ferrari 36   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - - 2
9 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 35   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 1
10 Williams/Mercedes 8   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2 -

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors (with Alonso penalty) 

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19
1 Red Bull 656   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43 37
2 Ferrari 469   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15 15
3 Mercedes 416   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14 29
4 Alpine/Renault 144   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18 1
5 McLaren/Mercedes 138   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1 8
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 52   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - - -
7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 51   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8 6
8 Haas/Ferrari 38   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - - 4
9 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 36   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 2
10 Williams/Mercedes 8   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2 -
Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
