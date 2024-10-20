All Series

Formula 1 United States GP

F1 US GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 US Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 20 October. Here's how you can watch the 19th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris will start the race from pole position after beating championship leader Max Verstappen in a qualifying session that was curtailed by a crash for George Russell.

Norris and Verstappen are locked in a battle for the 2024 drivers' title, with the Red Bull driver sitting 54 points clear.

Local time Your time
Event Date
United States GP
Oct 18
 
12:30  
FP1
  Oct 18
 
12:30
SPRINT QU
  Oct 18
 
16:30
SPRINT
  Oct 19
 
13:00
QU
  Oct 19
 
17:00
Race
  Oct 20
 
14:00

What time does the US Grand Prix start?

The US GP will begin at 2pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

  • Date: Sunday, 20 October, 2024
  • Start time: 19:00 GMT  / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST  / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT  / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Sprint quali

21:30

22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 08:30¹

06:30¹

 03:00¹

Sprint

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

05:00¹

 03:00¹

23:30
Quali

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch the US Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 US Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 US Grand Prix - Starting grid:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'32.330

 214.955
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.031

1'32.361

 214.882
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.322

1'32.652

 214.208
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.410

1'32.740

 214.004
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.620

1'32.950

 213.521
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.644

1'32.974

 213.466
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.688

1'33.018

 213.365
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.979

1'33.309

 212.699
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.151

1'33.481

 212.308
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

 

  
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.176

1'33.506

 212.251
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.214

1'33.544

 212.165
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.267

1'33.597

 212.045
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.429

1'33.759

 211.678
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.721

1'34.051

 211.021
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.732

1'34.062

 210.997
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.822

1'34.152

 210.795
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.824

1'34.154

 210.790
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.898

1'34.228

 210.625
20 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull

 

  
View full results  

Rachit Thukral
