F1 United States GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint on Saturday in Austin as part of the United States Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.
Max Verstappen will start the half-distance race on Saturday from pole position, having edged out George Russell in the sprint qualifying by just 0.012s.
His nearest title rival Lando Norris will start fourth, behind Charles Leclerc.
Four different teams managed to qualify a car on the first two rows on the grid.
|Event
|Date
|
Oct 18
12:30
|
United States GP - FP1
|
Oct 18
12:30
|
United States GP - SPRINT QU
|
Oct 18
16:30
|
United States GP - SPRINT
|
Oct 19
13:00
|
United States GP - QU
|
Oct 19
17:00
|
United States GP - Race
|
Oct 20
14:00
What time does the Sprint race for the United States Grand Prix start?
The Sprint will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, 19 October, 2024
- Start time: 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 13:00 CT / 11:00 PT / 05:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 03:00 JST (Sunday) / 23:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Sprint quali
|
21:30
|
22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|08:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:00¹
|
Sprint
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|11:00
|
05:00¹
|03:00¹
|
23:30
|Quali
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch the US GP Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the US GP Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
US GP Sprint - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'32.833
|213.790
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.012
1'32.845
|213.762
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.226
1'33.059
|213.271
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.250
1'33.083
|213.216
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.256
1'33.089
|213.202
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.350
1'33.183
|212.987
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.545
1'33.378
|212.542
|8
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.565
1'33.398
|212.497
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.969
1'33.802
|211.581
|10
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.573
1'34.406
|210.228
|11
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.411
1'34.244
|210.589
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.530
1'34.363
|210.323
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
|14
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
|15
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|
|16
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+2.048
1'34.881
|209.175
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.084
1'34.917
|209.096
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.221
1'35.054
|208.795
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.315
1'35.148
|208.588
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+3.639
1'36.472
|205.726
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion
Prime
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments