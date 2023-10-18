F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America

When is the 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 22 October, and is broadcast on ABC’s network channel at 3.00pm ET from Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.

What happened in the last F1 United States Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the 2022 race, ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set pole position, but made a poor start and was punted into a spin at the first corner by the Mercedes of George Russell.

Photo by: Erik Junius Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 A522, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 United States GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 20 October

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 1:25pm ET ESPN2 Qualifying: 4.55pm ET ESPN2 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook: 7:30pm ET ESPN3

Saturday 21 October

Session/show Time Channel Sprint Shootout: 1:25pm ET ESPNews Sprint Race: 5:55pm ET ESPNews Ted’s Sprint Notebook: 7:30pm ET ESPN3

Sunday 22 October

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday: 1:30pm ET ABC Race: 12.55pm ET ABC Checkered Flag: 5:00pm ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook: 6:00pm ET ESPN3 Race Replay: 8:30pm ET ESPN2

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 1:00pm ET ESPN October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN