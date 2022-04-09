Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / How canny Alonso's DRS campaign found Alpine F1 some speed
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts

Pierre Gasly has cheekily told the FIA that if it's so desperate to check on Formula 1 drivers' underwear then it can inspect his private parts when it wants.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts
Listen to this article

F1's racers were informed in Friday night's lengthy drivers' briefing at the Australian Grand Prix that the FIA would clamp down on what they wear under their race suits.

Amid concerns that drivers had got slack with their race wear, which could compromise their protection in fiery crashes like that which Romain Grosjean suffered in 2020, F1 race director Niels Wittich said that he would get tougher on the matter.

That means enforcing Appendix L of the FIA's International Sporting Code, which states that drivers must wear gloves, long underwear, a balaclava, socks and shoes that are homologated to the FIA's standards.

But while drivers fully understand the safety benefits, some have questioned why the FIA is suddenly so obsessed with small details like the underwear matter and a ban on jewellery.

Gasly seemed especially prickly about the situation, as he said it was up to the FIA to decide how detailed it wanted to get with its policing.

"I won't comment on that," he said. "If they want to check my arse, feel free, I've got nothing to hide. My cock, everything. If that makes them happy, feel free."

Lewis Hamilton also seemed far from impressed at the FIA's stance.

Having spent hours discussing matters in the briefing, the seven-time champion questioned the obsession with underwear at a meeting where representatives of the governing body failed to wear face masks to protect against the spreading of COVID-19.

"It was the longest drivers' briefing of my life," said the Mercedes driver. "I've been racing a long time and they've never done such a long drivers' briefing.

"Also, nobody in the drivers' briefing was wearing masks. Some of the drivers were, but most of the FIA weren't, which was for me uncomfortable.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"And then I don't really understand the small things they are picking up, like the underwear. Are we really talking about that sort of thing? But we move on."

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo understood why the FIA was keen to ensure safety was as high as possible, but said there were some practical considerations to take into account with suppliers.

"If someone says, 'don't drive with a ring', I'm not going to drive with a ring," he said. "It doesn't bother me and I'm also not superstitious. So stuff like that, a lucky bracelet or something certainly ain't for me. So if it's in your best interest to not wear it then I'm totally okay with that. I was fine.

"But this was the first time I'd heard about the fireproof underwear. Obviously we wear the leggings, if you want to call it that, but we don't have actual underwear-underwear that's fireproof, so that was just more of a surprise, I'd never heard of it.

"If it helps keep us a bit safer in those situations then of course I'll invest in some. But I don't think they make them.

Read Also:

"Or at least our people that we get our race kit from I don't think, so we're going to have to get some custom ones. And I guess it's going to be tailor-made of course!"

Fernando Alonso also suggested that there needed to be element of common sense used in such matters.

"I'm not too interested about these things," he said. "You know, I think we need to be flexible in a couple of these things. But it's part of the show. I guess."

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Previous article

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Next article

How canny Alonso's DRS campaign found Alpine F1 some speed

How canny Alonso's DRS campaign found Alpine F1 some speed
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design

Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with F1 car Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with F1 car

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue” Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue”

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Latest news

Sainz fuming after F1 "disaster" for Ferrari in Australian GP qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz fuming after F1 "disaster" for Ferrari in Australian GP qualifying

Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes chasing hidden F1 "gremlins" in W13 car design

FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Australian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Australian GP pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.