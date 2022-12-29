Listen to this article

Excluding the anomalous Indianapolis 500, 26 drivers have taken a single world championship F1 success. Some of those drivers should have won many more races, while others got on the list through good fortune or an outstanding performance.

Here is our pick of F1's top 10 one-hit wonders, based on their drives to victory, the circumstances of that success and their overall careers. We’re excluding those drivers who are still active in F1, so no George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon or Carlos Sainz just yet.