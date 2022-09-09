Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Listen to this article

The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world of motor racing and Formula 1.

As a mark of respect for Britain’s longest serving monarch, F1 teams, drivers and officials will gather in the pitlane at Monza ten minutes before opening practice is scheduled to start at 2pm to pay their respects.

There are also plans to hold a similar tribute on the grid ahead of the start of the F1 race on Sunday, but the details of this have not yet been finalised.

Key figures from F1 expressed their condolences to the Royal Family over the Queen's death, as they praised the impact she had on them and the wider world.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

George Russell said: “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her devotion to our country and her gracious leadership were inspirational to so many generations of people in the UK and around the world.

“My family and I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family and to all those who admired her services to our country for seven decades.”

The McLaren F1 team changed its social media handles to black as a mark of respect, and it remembered the influence the Queen had. It also posted an image of the day that she opened the team’s current McLaren Technology Centre factory.

 

Ferrari hailed her as ‘groundbreaking’ as it offered its sympathies to the Royal family and the British members of the paddock.

 

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem issued a statement making clear how influential the Queen and Royal Family had been in helping support the growth of motorsport.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The Queen was undoubtedly one of the most respected heads of state ever to have lived, and I send my condolences, and those of the entire FIA community, to the Royal Family and all of the citizens of The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Motor sport, and especially Formula 1, has its heart in the United Kingdom, and the Royal Family has over the years given great support and patronage to the sport. For this we thank them, and those events taking place around the world this weekend will undoubtedly be undertaken in honour of her Majesty."

