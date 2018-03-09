Revealed: The clear winner of the F1 testing war

Two weeks of 2018 pre-season F1 testing might have been more difficult to read than in previous years, but there's already one team that should not be bet against - and it's not the one that opted for a radical change of design…

Evolution has beaten revolution in the 2018 Formula 1 pre-season season. So far, that is. The Mercedes W09 is not a dramatic change from its predecessor, but it is a clear step forward and shares one thing in column with its four ancestors in the V6 turbo hybrid era of grand prix racing - it has raised the bar. And it is seriously fast.

But with Mercedes there to be shot at, one thing appears to have changed. Ferrari has been aggressive with its car, switching to a higher-rake design and making changes to its aerodynamic concept.