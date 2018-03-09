Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Barcelona March testing Analysis

Revealed: The clear winner of the F1 testing war

28,747 views
0 shares
Revealed: The clear winner of the F1 testing war
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
09/03/2018 09:26

Two weeks of 2018 pre-season F1 testing might have been more difficult to read than in previous years, but there's already one team that should not be bet against - and it's not the one that opted for a radical change of design…

Evolution has beaten revolution in the 2018 Formula 1 pre-season season. So far, that is. The Mercedes W09 is not a dramatic change from its predecessor, but it is a clear step forward and shares one thing in column with its four ancestors in the V6 turbo hybrid era of grand prix racing - it has raised the bar. And it is seriously fast.

But with Mercedes there to be shot at, one thing appears to have changed. Ferrari has been aggressive with its car, switching to a higher-rake design and making changes to its aerodynamic concept.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona March testing
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page