Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Williams FW41 front wing detail 1 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images As F1 embarks on a new regulatory framework for 2019 some of the teams took the opportunity to test a more simple front wing, akin to the one set to be used next season, at this test. Here we can see just how uncomplicated the endplate design is.

Williams FW41 front wing detail 2 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The rest of the wing follows suit, with the anticipated five-element-only wing lacking in complexity when compared with those we’ve come to know over the last decade. Also note the use of a kiel probe array behind the left-front wheel assembly gathering data on how the wing is performing.

Williams FW41 front wing detail 3 / 18 Williams also placed chequered-style stickers on the front wing endplate, which are monitored by a hi-speed camera in order to see how much the wing moves under load.

Force India VJM11 front wing detail 4 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Force India was another team to test the simplified front wing, but opted for even more simplicity than Williams. You’ll note the front brake duct is also barren when compared with current designs and is part of the sports scaling back on their use for aerodynamic purposes.

Nicholas Latifi, Force India VJM11 5 / 18 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images A forward view of the simple five-element front wing trialled by Force India. Note the kiel probe array mounted behind the front wheel which is used to gather baseline data on this new design.

Nicholas Latifi, Force India VJM11 6 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A rear view of the 2019 style front wing being trialled by Force India shows that the design features only two underside strakes, which is expected to be enforced as part of the new regulations.

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 7 / 18 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Having introduced a new front wing in recent races, Renault opted to switch back to its old design in the morning session and outfit the RS18 with kiel probe arrays for aerodynamic analysis.

George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 8 / 18 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images George Russell at the wheel of the Mercedes W09, which was outfitted with a kiel probe array on the left rear side of the car to collect aerodynamic data. You’ll note that the team is also testing a new front wing, which features an additional slotted ‘r’ shaped cascade designed to turn flow across the front face of the tyre.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari SF71H 9 / 18 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Antonio Giovinazzi at the wheel of the SF71-H which has a kiel probe mounted out of sight behind the left side of the front wing. There’s also a pitot stack mounted within the central channel of the airbox to collect airspeed data.

Oliver Rowland, Williams FW41 with aero paint 10 / 18 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The FW41’s developmental front wing for 2019 was doused in flo-viz paint ahead of the lunch break as the team looked to gather some important information on the behaviour of the wing and where the airflow would move downstream (note the convergence of the red and blue paint used on the left hand side of the car).

Williams FW41 front wing 11 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A mechanic adjusts the amount of flap angle available to the driver on a 2019-specification front wing.

Renault Sport F1 Team front wing 12 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at the detail on the underside of the nose and front wing of Renault’s RS18.

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 13 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A rear view of the framework and multiple kiel probes mounted to the Renault RS18.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose and front wing 14 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images This great view of Toro Rosso’s front wing as the mechanics move it around the pitlane shows how the various upper elements of the wing are directed outward in order to encourage airflow to move out around the front tyre.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 engine cover 15 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images This top down shot of the Mercedes W09 shows not only the fully open chimney outlet but also the kiel probe array that’s mounted around the back of the car.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail 16 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images An overview of the elongated floor gills introduced by Red Bull in Germany.

Williams FW41 front wng with aero paint 17 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Another great view of the Williams 2019 focused front wing with flo-viz on it showing how the airflow is performing.