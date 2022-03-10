Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Bahrain test: Gasly outpaces Sainz to lead Day 1 Next / 2022 F1 cars set for further 3kgs weight increase
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

F1 terminates Russian TV contracts, ends F1 TV availability

Formula 1 has terminated its television contract with Russian broadcaster Match TV as sports series across the world continue to cut ties following the invasion of Ukraine.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 terminates Russian TV contracts, ends F1 TV availability
Listen to this article

F1 announced last week that it had terminated the Russian Grand Prix’s contract and would not race again in the country, while Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has lost his seat with Haas ahead of the new season.

Earlier this week, the Premier League took the decision to suspend its broadcast deals in Russia, preventing football fans from watching games amid a series of sporting sanctions throughout the world.

It has now emerged that F1 has taken similar action, terminating its broadcast contract with Match TV with immediate effect. Match TV signed its latest deal in 2020, which ran to the end of the 2023 season.

F1 TV will also no longer be available in Russia, preventing fans from subscribing to F1’s in-house streaming and removing all legal means for them to watch grands prix this season.

Match TV also broadcast Premier League football games, and has the rights to the UEFA Champions League and other European competitions in Russia. According to The Times, Spain’s top-flight league, La Liga, ran anti-war messages on its feeds last week, but these were blocked out by Russian broadcasters.

Read Also:

In the immediate aftermath of the escalation of military action by Russia and the start of the invasion at the end of February, F1 called off the Sochi race before ultimately terminating its contract.

The promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, Rosgonki, initially claimed there was a chance this year’s race could still go ahead. But the termination of the contract means the race will no longer move to Igora Park on the outskirts of St Petersburg as planned next year.

The FIA took action by announcing that no events would take place in Russia or Belarus following an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, but said drivers from those nations could continue to race under a neutral flag.

Many national authorities, including Motorsport UK, took their own action by introducing their own bans on drivers from those countries competing in events under its jurisdiction.

Haas announced over the weekend that it had terminated Mazepin’s contract, as well as ending the agreement with title sponsor Uralkali. Mazepin and his father, Dmitry, have since been subject to sanctions by the EU.

shares
comments
2022 F1 Bahrain test: Gasly outpaces Sainz to lead Day 1
Previous article

2022 F1 Bahrain test: Gasly outpaces Sainz to lead Day 1
Next article

2022 F1 cars set for further 3kgs weight increase

2022 F1 cars set for further 3kgs weight increase
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime
Formula 1

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Latest news

Bottas: Alfa Romeo's Barcelona F1 test struggles behind us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo's Barcelona F1 test struggles behind us

Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running
Formula 1 Formula 1

Extended tests option for Haas after teams reject Sunday running

2022 F1 cars set for further 3kgs weight increase
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 cars set for further 3kgs weight increase

F1 terminates Russian TV contracts, ends F1 TV availability
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 terminates Russian TV contracts, ends F1 TV availability

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
5 h
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.