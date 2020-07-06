Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Giorgio Piola Merchandise
Previous
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Analysis

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

shares
comments
F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Writer
Jul 6, 2020, 7:31 PM

In the ongoing development war between Formula 1’s teams, keep up to date with what’s new with our regular technical updates. Today, let’s look at three outfits at the Austrian GP – Mercedes, Red Bull Racing and Renault.

MERCEDES

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images...

Slider
List

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing comparison

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing comparison
1/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Here we see alterations to the rear wing, with a revised endplate. The trio of hanging strakes are now longer than their predecessors in order to pick up and manage the airflow they receive sooner than before. This builds on the change in design they made for 2020, where the first element is no longer just a simple vertical element, instead it also features a longitudinal tail that reaches back across the two other elements.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing detail
2/5

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It also used a single pillar rear wing design that merged with the central DRS pod. This is a design that’s a trade off between weight and aerodynamic freedoms. It’s using what’s known as an inverted Y-Lon, as the single pillar wraps around the exhaust, rather than going through it, as they have in the past when using a single pillar. Note that the structure beneath the carbon fairing is not a completely solid item – it’s been manufactured in a way that removes as much weight as possible without leading to fatigue.

Mercedes F1 W11 fin detail with comparison

Mercedes F1 W11 fin detail with comparison
3/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The team made changes to fins mounted on the side of the chassis (red arrow). They’re not only larger but also mounted higher. They have much more curvature, as the designers look to propagate a flow structure that will improve the airflow's path towards the sidepod.

Mercedes W11 comparison

Mercedes W11 comparison
4/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Just behind this, and perhaps taking advantage of a cleaner flow to them, it has also altered the shape of the wing mirror stalks, changing them from a curved element to ones that are squared off instead.

Mercedes F1 W11 cooling detail

Mercedes F1 W11 cooling detail
5/5

Photo by: Motorsport Images

This maximum heat-extraction arrangement features a large louvred panel beside the cockpit, accompanied by a different engine cover panel behind, which creates an opening in the panel gaps. This panel gap solution is not strictly a new idea, but the contours used certainly are, as they create two airflow channels. The contours are designed to alter the trajectory of the heat that’s escaping, rather than just releasing it to mix with the flow over the sidepod. The team opted not to run the panel gap cooling outlet for the race.

RED BULL

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images...

Slider
List

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing Austrian GP

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing Austrian GP
1/2

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull trialled an upgrade package at Silverstone but only had enough parts to outfit Verstappen’s car with the new nose and floor. The nose (inset) is a development of the narrow-vented solution it’s been running for a number of years now, with the front wing pillars, usually mounted on the side of the structure, moved closer together and mounted on the underside – much like the Mercedes design. This has allowed the channels beside the vented nose tip to be shaped more smoothly, whilst the additional vent atop the nose tip now has just one opening rather than two.

Red Bull Racing RB16 floor

Red Bull Racing RB16 floor
2/2

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s new floor has rows of fins placed at intervals that coincide with where the aerodynamicists believe the airflow structures need to be helped along. Their combination with the slots helps to create a stronger flow structure that increases the power of the ‘seal’ created at the floor’s edge, which should improve the car's balance and increase downforce further still.

RENAULT

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images...

Slider
List

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing comparison Australian GP and Austrian GP

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing comparison Australian GP and Austrian GP
1/4

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The front wing featured numerous changes, most of which focus on improving the operation of the outboard performance of the front wing. A revised footplate shape alters the airflow's vorticity, which combined with the new vane mounted on top of it, helps to pull the airflow across and around the front tyre. The outwardly angled kink in the endplate has also been altered to take into account the changes to the footplate and the notch added in the upper rear corner. The point where the flap meets the endplate has also been adjusted in accordance with the lost real estate that it would ordinarily connect to.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 bargeboard

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 bargeboard
2/4

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The bargeboard is an extremely complex and sensitive region of the car, as it is a meeting point for numerous flow structures. The first main vertical element of the bargeboards has been altered in shape, whilst a cluster of mushroom-like fins have been added on top of the footplate, as designers look to tease the airflow into following a different path. On the outermost section of the assembly, a trio of fins help to manipulate the airflow as the wake and flow structures collide.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Renault F1 Team R.S.20
3/4

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

An interesting aside is that the team used an asymmetric cooling outlet at the rear of the car in Austria, with a larger opening on the left side of the car. The diffuser also saw some alterations in the outer corner, with an additional slot added to the uppermost of the perforated Gurney-style flaps, while the shape of the main outer profile was altered too.

Renault F1 Team floor detail

Renault F1 Team floor detail
4/4

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor has also been altered to take advantage of all of the revisions ahead of it, with several fins added alongside the sidepod undercut to help redirect the airflow. The fully-enclosed holes that run parallel to the floors edge have also been altered. These holes help to create a flow structure that ‘seals’ the edge of the floor, otherwise the wake turbulence created by the front tyre would be ingested and reduce downforce.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

Previous article

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

trending Today

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Latest news

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

2
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

33m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals plan to bring forward updates for Styrian GP

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash
Formula 1

Hamilton: No "bad blood" with Albon after clash

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review
Formula 1

Red Bull: Social media prompted Hamilton penalty review

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.