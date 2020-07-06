F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing comparison 1 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Here we see alterations to the rear wing, with a revised endplate. The trio of hanging strakes are now longer than their predecessors in order to pick up and manage the airflow they receive sooner than before. This builds on the change in design they made for 2020, where the first element is no longer just a simple vertical element, instead it also features a longitudinal tail that reaches back across the two other elements.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 rear wing detail 2 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola It also used a single pillar rear wing design that merged with the central DRS pod. This is a design that’s a trade off between weight and aerodynamic freedoms. It’s using what’s known as an inverted Y-Lon, as the single pillar wraps around the exhaust, rather than going through it, as they have in the past when using a single pillar. Note that the structure beneath the carbon fairing is not a completely solid item – it’s been manufactured in a way that removes as much weight as possible without leading to fatigue.

Mercedes F1 W11 fin detail with comparison 3 / 5 Photo by: Motorsport Images The team made changes to fins mounted on the side of the chassis (red arrow). They’re not only larger but also mounted higher. They have much more curvature, as the designers look to propagate a flow structure that will improve the airflow's path towards the sidepod.

Mercedes W11 comparison 4 / 5 Photo by: Motorsport Images Just behind this, and perhaps taking advantage of a cleaner flow to them, it has also altered the shape of the wing mirror stalks, changing them from a curved element to ones that are squared off instead.