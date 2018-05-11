Spanish GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

As Formula 1 returns to Europe, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images uncover the all-important technical updates on show in the Barcelona pitlane.
Ferrari SF71H mirror detail
A forward shot of Ferrari’s new halo-mounted mirrors and upper winglet, both of which take advantage of a recent technical directive that permit them.
Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo
A rear three-quarter shot of Ferrari’s new halo-mounted wing mirrors and additional support winglet.
McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing detail
A look at McLaren’s new nose solution which features design cues from Red Bull, Sauber and Mercedes – along with some new ideas too.
Red Bull Racing RB14 sidepod and bargeboard detail
Red Bull has optimised the footplate and vertical fences on its bargeboards in Spain.
Mercedes AMG F1 front brake detail
Mercedes has been inspired by Sauber, both of which run the raised upper wishbone solution, by using a vertical fence on top of the front suspension element in Barcelona.
Mercedes AMG F1 detail
Another look across at the new vertical fence added to the Mercedes wishbone.
Force India VJM11
This angled photograph of the VJM11 shows how the triple-element deflectors and sidepod airflow conditioners line up with one another.
Ferrari SF71H floor
As part of its update package in Barcelona, Ferrari’s floor now features elongated holes, much like the ones we've already see run by McLaren this season.
Ferrari SF71H floor
A close-up of the elongated floor holes now present on the SF71H.
Ferrari SF71H floor
Another angle of the new elongated holes in the SF71H’s floor, just ahead of the holes ordinarily found at a 45-degree angle just ahead of the rear tyre.
Force India VJM11 sensors
A look at the VJM11’s sidepods, which have been a bone of contention for the team who believe they're part of the aerodynamic issues faced in the opening phase of the season.
Force India VJM11 detail
The revised floor on Force India’s VJM11 now features two longitudinal holes and two 45-degree slots ahead of the tyre, rather than the ten angled slots previously used.
Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
Force India's front wing selection, the newer of the two (bottom) was first seen in Bahrain but has not been raced awaiting the large scale update being introduced in Spain.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
A look at Renault's newest specification front wing, note the heavily stacked outer section and the endplate that has been divided up into multiple sections at the rear in order to aid outwash.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail
The angled tyre squirt slots ahead of the rear tyre on the RB14.