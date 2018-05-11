Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Spanish GP Special feature

Spanish GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Assistant Technical Editor
11/05/2018 08:37
As Formula 1 returns to Europe, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images uncover the all-important technical updates on show in the Barcelona pitlane.

Ferrari SF71H mirror detail

Ferrari SF71H mirror detail
1/15

A forward shot of Ferrari’s new halo-mounted mirrors and upper winglet, both of which take advantage of a recent technical directive that permit them.

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo

Ferrari SF71H with mirrors on halo
2/15

A rear three-quarter shot of Ferrari’s new halo-mounted wing mirrors and additional support winglet.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing detail

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing detail
3/15

A look at McLaren’s new nose solution which features design cues from Red Bull, Sauber and Mercedes – along with some new ideas too.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 sidepod and bargeboard detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 sidepod and bargeboard detail
4/15

Red Bull has optimised the footplate and vertical fences on its bargeboards in Spain.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes AMG F1 front brake detail

Mercedes AMG F1 front brake detail
5/15

Mercedes has been inspired by Sauber, both of which run the raised upper wishbone solution, by using a vertical fence on top of the front suspension element in Barcelona.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 detail
6/15

Another look across at the new vertical fence added to the Mercedes wishbone.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11

Force India VJM11
7/15

This angled photograph of the VJM11 shows how the triple-element deflectors and sidepod airflow conditioners line up with one another.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
8/15

As part of its update package in Barcelona, Ferrari’s floor now features elongated holes, much like the ones we've already see run by McLaren this season.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
9/15

A close-up of the elongated floor holes now present on the SF71H.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
10/15

Another angle of the new elongated holes in the SF71H’s floor, just ahead of the holes ordinarily found at a 45-degree angle just ahead of the rear tyre.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 sensors

Force India VJM11 sensors
11/15

A look at the VJM11’s sidepods, which have been a bone of contention for the team who believe they're part of the aerodynamic issues faced in the opening phase of the season.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 detail

Force India VJM11 detail
12/15

The revised floor on Force India’s VJM11 now features two longitudinal holes and two 45-degree slots ahead of the tyre, rather than the ten angled slots previously used.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
13/15

Force India's front wing selection, the newer of the two (bottom) was first seen in Bahrain but has not been raced awaiting the large scale update being introduced in Spain.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
14/15

A look at Renault's newest specification front wing, note the heavily stacked outer section and the endplate that has been divided up into multiple sections at the rear in order to aid outwash.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail
15/15

The angled tyre squirt slots ahead of the rear tyre on the RB14.

Photo by: Mark Sutton
