British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 inside chassis 1 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A rare glimpse inside the W09’s chassis, which is ordinarily covered by brake cylinders and a carbon housing.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing 2 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari brings its spoon-shaped rear wing once more, with a design similar to the one already used in Azerbaijan mounted on the car ahead of Free Practice.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail 3 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Mechanics prepare an RB14 – they’re working on the support for the splitter/T-Tray but also note the car is setup with the mechanical variant third damper, utilizing Belleville springs rather than a hydraulic accumulator.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail 4 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The three-phase electrical connectors for the W09’s energy recovery system.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 brakes 5 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close-up view of Toro Rosso’s front brake assembly and blown axle.

Force India VJM11 side pods 6 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A good look at all the detail work of Force India’s bargeboards and associated aerodynamic paraphernalia. Also note the continued use of the pink chassis canard added in France (left of the Sahara logo).

Ferrari SF71H detail 7 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The revised sidepod and engine cover cooling package that Ferrari looks set to use at Silverstone, which features a valley in the central section in order to change the behavior of the airflow in that region.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing 8 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the current rear wing trim level of RB14, which is likely to alter as the team conducts its setup work.

Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser 9 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A rearward view of Ferrari’s spoon-shaped rear wing, revised cooling outlets and diffuser.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear 10 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look under the engine cover of the STR13 which features a saddle-style cooler above the airbox pipework, much like the McLaren did when it was powered by Honda.

Ferrari SF71H floor 11 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari’s new floor for Silverstone features an extra-long slot ahead of the rear tyre and some strengthening adaptations to limit flex.

Ferrari SF71H floor 12 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another angle of the new floor being used by Ferrari this weekend along with a revised rear brake duct, which has been split into three distinct sections.