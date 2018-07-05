Sign in
Formula 1 / British GP / Analysis

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Jul 5, 2018, 7:44 PM

Formula 1 hits Great Britain this weekend, and Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Silverstone pitlane.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 inside chassis

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 inside chassis
1/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rare glimpse inside the W09’s chassis, which is ordinarily covered by brake cylinders and a carbon housing.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing

Ferrari SF71H rear wing
2/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari brings its spoon-shaped rear wing once more, with a design similar to the one already used in Azerbaijan mounted on the car ahead of Free Practice.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
3/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics prepare an RB14 – they’re working on the support for the splitter/T-Tray but also note the car is setup with the mechanical variant third damper, utilizing Belleville springs rather than a hydraulic accumulator.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
4/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The three-phase electrical connectors for the W09’s energy recovery system.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 brakes

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 brakes
5/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up view of Toro Rosso’s front brake assembly and blown axle.

Force India VJM11 side pods

Force India VJM11 side pods
6/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A good look at all the detail work of Force India’s bargeboards and associated aerodynamic paraphernalia. Also note the continued use of the pink chassis canard added in France (left of the Sahara logo).

Ferrari SF71H detail

Ferrari SF71H detail
7/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The revised sidepod and engine cover cooling package that Ferrari looks set to use at Silverstone, which features a valley in the central section in order to change the behavior of the airflow in that region.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing
8/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the current rear wing trim level of RB14, which is likely to alter as the team conducts its setup work.

Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser

Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser
9/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rearward view of Ferrari’s spoon-shaped rear wing, revised cooling outlets and diffuser.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear
10/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the engine cover of the STR13 which features a saddle-style cooler above the airbox pipework, much like the McLaren did when it was powered by Honda.

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
11/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s new floor for Silverstone features an extra-long slot ahead of the rear tyre and some strengthening adaptations to limit flex.

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
12/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle of the new floor being used by Ferrari this weekend along with a revised rear brake duct, which has been split into three distinct sections.

Force India VJM11 engine view

Force India VJM11 engine view
13/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A bare VJM11 shows off not only the Mercedes power unit but also the installation preferences of the Force India team, which is still preferring to use an air-to-air intercooler in the sidepods rather than a liquid-to-air arrangement like the ‘works’ team.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Analysis

