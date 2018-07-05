Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 British GP Analysis

British GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
05/07/2018 07:44
Slider List

Formula 1 hits Great Britain this weekend, and Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Silverstone pitlane.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 inside chassis

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 inside chassis
1/13

A rare glimpse inside the W09’s chassis, which is ordinarily covered by brake cylinders and a carbon housing.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing

Ferrari SF71H rear wing
2/13

Ferrari brings its spoon-shaped rear wing once more, with a design similar to the one already used in Azerbaijan mounted on the car ahead of Free Practice.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
3/13

Mechanics prepare an RB14 – they’re working on the support for the splitter/T-Tray but also note the car is setup with the mechanical variant third damper, utilizing Belleville springs rather than a hydraulic accumulator.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
4/13

The three-phase electrical connectors for the W09’s energy recovery system.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 brakes

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 brakes
5/13

A close-up view of Toro Rosso’s front brake assembly and blown axle.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 side pods

Force India VJM11 side pods
6/13

A good look at all the detail work of Force India’s bargeboards and associated aerodynamic paraphernalia. Also note the continued use of the pink chassis canard added in France (left of the Sahara logo).

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H detail

Ferrari SF71H detail
7/13

The revised sidepod and engine cover cooling package that Ferrari looks set to use at Silverstone, which features a valley in the central section in order to change the behavior of the airflow in that region.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing
8/13

A look at the current rear wing trim level of RB14, which is likely to alter as the team conducts its setup work.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser

Ferrari SF71H rear and diffuser
9/13

A rearward view of Ferrari’s spoon-shaped rear wing, revised cooling outlets and diffuser.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear
10/13

A look under the engine cover of the STR13 which features a saddle-style cooler above the airbox pipework, much like the McLaren did when it was powered by Honda.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
11/13

Ferrari’s new floor for Silverstone features an extra-long slot ahead of the rear tyre and some strengthening adaptations to limit flex.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H floor

Ferrari SF71H floor
12/13

Another angle of the new floor being used by Ferrari this weekend along with a revised rear brake duct, which has been split into three distinct sections.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 engine view

Force India VJM11 engine view
13/13

A bare VJM11 shows off not only the Mercedes power unit but also the installation preferences of the Force India team, which is still preferring to use an air-to-air intercooler in the sidepods rather than a liquid-to-air arrangement like the ‘works’ team.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Track Silverstone
Article type Analysis
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed News
Formula 1

Ferrari's British Grand Prix update revealed

Mercedes mirrors comply to News
Formula 1

Mercedes mirrors comply to "the letter" of F1’s rules - FIA

Why Mercedes’ latest update is its boldest step yet News
Formula 1

Why Mercedes’ latest update is its boldest step yet

Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages News
Formula 1

Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Toro Rosso reveals unique new front wing News
Formula 1

Toro Rosso reveals unique new front wing

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events