Latest F1 tech updates from Barcelona testing

Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 1 / 20 Renault moved its wastegate outlets alongside the main exhaust on the RS18 to test the blown effect it has on their rear wing. Note the vast array of temperature strips mounted on the mainplane and top flap. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber C37 2 / 20 Sauber has infra-red temperature cameras mounted in their mirrors looking at the surface of the front tyre in order to collect data. Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail 3 / 20 A nice side-on view of the RB14’s diffuser. Photo by: Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 4 / 20 Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of his Mercedes W09 with Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels. Photo by: Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 with aero sensor 5 / 20 Red Bull have Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels to collect airflow data. Photo by: Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H 6 / 20 Ferrari ran extremely wide Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels collecting data on the front wing outwash. Note the team still have their halo mounted mirrors on the car. Photo by: Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 with rear wing lights 7 / 20 Mercedes tested high-mounted rear lights, embedded within their rear wing endplates, as part of a test for the FIA. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear 8 / 20 A great of view of the STR13, note the spoon shaped rear wing and sculpted T-Wing. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 barge boards 9 / 20 An unusual view of the VJM11’s bargeboards and deflectors, unmounted from the car! Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H mirror on halo 10 / 20 The halo-mounted wing mirrors and winglet used by Ferrari in Spain, which will be outlawed from now on. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 with aero sensors 11 / 20 McLaren mounted a Kiel probe array between the front wheel and sidepod in order to evaluate the airflows characteristics. The team revised the sidepod deflectors in Spain and so it's correlating the captured data with that shown in CFD and the windtunnel. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber C37 12 / 20 The Sauber C37’s front brake duct and suspension is painted with flo-viz to evaluate the performance of those components. Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 13 / 20 Top view of the Mercedes W09 reveals the six new vortex generators placed on the surface of the sidepod to reduce lift and improve flow over them. Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on rear diffuser 14 / 20 The McLaren MCL33’s diffuser painted with flo-viz to check that it's performing as expected. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 with aero sensor on rear wing 15 / 20 The W09 outfitted with Kiel probe arrays in order to understand how the diffuser and rear wheel wake are interacting with one another. Also note the use of the spoon shaped rear wing, rather than the conventional one, suggesting the team is looking at future set-up options. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jack Aitken, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 16 / 20 Renault ran very specifically-shaped Kiel probe arrays measuring the wake generated by the front wheel and how this will affect the sidepods downstream. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jack Aitken, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 17 / 20 The Renault RS18 with sensors mounted around the exhaust and wastegates to gather data, whilst temperature strips are also affixed to various areas to monitor temperature fluctuations. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nicholas Latifi, Force India VJM11 with aero sensor 18 / 20 The Force India VJM11 with a low mounted Kiel probe array behind the front wheel gathers data on the airflow that passes by. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 with lights on rear wing 19 / 20 The Mercedes W09 being tested with a chimney style outlet in the fin of the engine cover. Photo by: Sutton Images