Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

shares
comments
Oct 16, 2019, 1:31 PM

Mercedes has been second best to Ferrari since the Formula 1 summer break, but at the Japanese Grand Prix it attempted to respond with some major car updates.

While Ferrari maintained the upper hand in qualifying trim, Valtteri Bottas's commanding win demonstrated the new parts have made Mercedes even stronger on Sundays.

Here we take a look at the upgrades added to the W10, and take a look at how the new designs compare to what else we've seen on the grid.

Read Also:

Next article
Vettel: Ferrari needs to work better, not harder

Previous article

Vettel: Ferrari needs to work better, not harder
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
16:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
20:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
16:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
19:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021

3
Formula 1

Horner respects Norris for response to Albon move

4
Formula 1

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV

5
MotoGP

Zarco's three-race MotoGP return announced by LCR

Latest videos

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1
2h

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

Latest news

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari
F1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

Vettel: Ferrari needs to work better, not harder
F1

Vettel: Ferrari needs to work better, not harder

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change
F1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

Renault confident big teams won't "hijack" 2021 rules plan
F1

Renault confident big teams won't "hijack" 2021 rules plan

Does the master of Suzuka have an F1 future?
F1

Does the master of Suzuka have an F1 future?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.