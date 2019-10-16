F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari
Oct 16, 2019, 1:31 PM
Mercedes has been second best to Ferrari since the Formula 1 summer break, but at the Japanese Grand Prix it attempted to respond with some major car updates.
While Ferrari maintained the upper hand in qualifying trim, Valtteri Bottas's commanding win demonstrated the new parts have made Mercedes even stronger on Sundays.
Here we take a look at the upgrades added to the W10, and take a look at how the new designs compare to what else we've seen on the grid.
