Who is winning F1's crucial diffuser war?

Ex-F1 technical chief Gary Anderson explains exactly why the world of vacuum cleaners isn’t that dissimilar to Formula 1 aerodynamics...

On September 1 2017 the EU banned the sale of vacuum cleaners that used more than 900W of energy. This was down from somewhere around 2000W, so most people felt that was a bit harsh.

The reason for all this was that most people felt this new regulation of using less power would mean the vacuum would be less powerful. But it turned out this was not so, as companies like Dyson just put extra effort into the detail design of the airflow and motor and came up with new machines that clean just as well using less power. The negative is they cost a lot more to purchase.