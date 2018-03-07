Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Who is winning F1's crucial diffuser war?

0 shares
Who is winning F1's crucial diffuser war?
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
07/03/2018 10:40

Ex-F1 technical chief Gary Anderson explains exactly why the world of vacuum cleaners isn’t that dissimilar to Formula 1 aerodynamics...

On September 1 2017 the EU banned the sale of vacuum cleaners that used more than 900W of energy. This was down from somewhere around 2000W, so most people felt that was a bit harsh.

The reason for all this was that most people felt this new regulation of using less power would mean the vacuum would be less powerful. But it turned out this was not so, as companies like Dyson just put extra effort into the detail design of the airflow and motor and came up with new machines that clean just as well using less power. The negative is they cost a lot more to purchase.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page