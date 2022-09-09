Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023 Next / F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Formula 1 News

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz

GPDA chairman Alex Wurz believes that Formula 1 teams should be obliged to register contracts with young drivers with the Contract Recognition Board in order to avoid “wild west” situations.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Listen to this article

The Austrian, who is currently guiding the career of his son and F4 racer Charlie, has made the suggestion to F1 stakeholders in the wake of the Oscar Piastri controversy.

Currently only F1 race driver and reserve driver contracts are registered with the CRB.

However, junior programme and driver academy contracts that often reference future F1 roles are not registered, potentially weakening the case of both parties in any disputes.

“The reason that the teams are looking into academies is that you secure the talent early,” Wurz told Motorsport.com.

“And now we have an example [in Piastri] where if morals would have a standpoint in all of this, you would think someone raises you up, that's why you need to stay.

“Equally, if whoever raises you up doesn't offer you the opportunity later, which they contracted you for, I think you should be able to go.

“So not only F1 race and reserve driver contracts should be registered at the CRB.

"Teams or entities in F1 who are buying or securing talent with the clear aim to secure their services for F1 should also register those contracts to ensure that we are not entering the wild west about a few talents.

“Sometimes irrational behaviour of the team bosses triggers really strange contract behaviour. And that can derail a lot of meticulous career planning of parents, investors, junior teams. I think it's better to be controlled under a mechanism like the CRB.”

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team, is interviewed

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team, is interviewed

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

As well as protecting teams from having their proteges poached by rivals, Wurz wants young drivers to be able to escape contracts if their careers are not being allowed to progress.

“If a paying party, like let's say an F1 team, is doing it with the intention to reserve this talent for F1, if you're not registered, you should have no option on this talent in F1.

"You want the intention of X, Y or Z, who is now in karting later to be your F1 talent, from this moment on, you need to register.

“So that implies a first right. And if you are not living up to the first right under certain conditions, as specified by the contract, you will lose your right. And a second or third team can take their services, because you can't also own the talent, and the talent is in a dead end road.

“If you have a talent scheme, and for three or four years you are unable to offer him a contract, then it would be too brutal for a young driver to just be unlucky that you have no seat. He should then be able to go under certain circumstances.

“And I think there needs to be a control mechanism. And the CRB would be my preferred choice."

Wurz believes his idea will help the industry as a whole: “It's a trade. I have the intention, he has the intention. If it all merges like we agreed, then the direction is clear.

“If you cannot hold your side of the bargain, either because you don't bring the results and you're not worthy, but equal a team can't offer you the opportunity or the space, we will have a tool and a mechanism for this divorce, but in a fair manner."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Previous article

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Next article

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal
Formula 1

Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal

Russell: "Unique" Monza resurfacing could impact Italian GP weekend Italian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Unique" Monza resurfacing could impact Italian GP weekend

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Alexander Wurz More from
Alexander Wurz
Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978
Formula 1

Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978

Wurz set for at least one more World RX outing Bikernieki
World Rallycross

Wurz set for at least one more World RX outing

Wurz to make World RX debut in Norway Lankebanen
World Rallycross

Wurz to make World RX debut in Norway

Latest news

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty in Monza after fifth F1 reprimand

Yuki Tsunoda's 10-place grid penalty for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix has been rubber-stamped by the FIA after the AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver's fifth reprimand of 2022.

Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth

Valtteri Bottas says reliability is the key area of weakness Alfa Romeo must improve to arrest a pointless streak in Formula 1 extending back to the British Grand Prix.

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal

Porsche's announcement on the collapse of its Red Bull talks ends a potential Formula 1 partnership many thought inevitable, and now raises fresh questions about what both must do next.

Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that talks between his team and Porsche over a future collaboration in Formula 1 broke down because the two companies had “quite different DNA."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.