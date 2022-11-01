Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver Next / How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Formula 1 News

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being

Formula 1 teams are in talks to introduce a new winter shutdown to the sporting regulations as early as next year to aid staff well-being.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being
Listen to this article

F1 currently has a two-week shutdown during the summer break that is enshrined in the regulations, ensuring staff get time off through the busy season by making teams pause their operations.

Although all teams do ensure staff members get time off over Christmas and through the winter, there is nothing set in the sporting regulations that requires them to shut down through the off-season.

But as part of talks in Formula 1's Sporting Advisory Committee, where teams are represented by their sporting directors, it has emerged that a winter shutdown has now been proposed.

This would see a similar approach be taken to the summer shutdown, putting a fixed period in the rules where all teams must pause operations and staff members will get time off.

Motorsport.com understands that discussions about a winter shutdown in the Sporting Advisory Committee have not yet reached an advanced stage, nor is there total unanimity among the teams.

But the indications have been positive, according to Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff, who felt it would be an important step to protect staff well-being.

"There are many of us team principals that would like to replicate what we have in the summer, at least starting at Christmas and going into the new year for two weeks," explained Wolff.

"Obviously that's still up for discussion. But there was a positive indication, for the well-being of the people."

Mclaren garage

Mclaren garage

Photo by: Erik Junius

With the final race of the season scheduled for November 20 in Abu Dhabi, this year will mark the earliest finish to a campaign since 2010, when the title showdown was held on November 14.

The early finish this year was a result of the FIFA World Cup, which starts in Qatar on the same day as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and will continue until the middle of December.

F1 held its last race in December in each of the past three seasons, running as late as December 13 in 2020 and December 12 in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the schedule.

With only one pre-season test planned in Bahrain next year ahead of the season-opener on March 5, it is set to be the longest winter break that staff have enjoyed for a number of years.

"It's great that the season finishes this couple of weeks earlier than in the past, because everyone is really at the limit," said Wolff.

"Having this week, two weeks more is definitely a nice welcome, but on the other side, there's many people in the factory who are going to work flat out between Christmas and New Year.

"But for the race team that's clocking many airline miles, that's a positive."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver
Previous article

Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver
Next article

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season wins record Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season wins record

Hamilton: Alonso's comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Alonso's comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500
Supercars Supercars

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500

Supercars is claiming a record crowd for last weekend's Gold Coast 500.

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has announced the Formula 2 and 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March. 

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo

Lando Norris believes that his McLaren team made “a bit of mistake” on strategy in Mexico after he was outscored by Formula 1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Ross Chastain's daring wall-riding move legal for now

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
6 h
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.