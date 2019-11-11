Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Commentary

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide

shares
comments
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 10:12 PM

The Ligier JS11 was one of Formula 1’s most competitive cars of 1979 and '80, winning three races and factoring in the hunt for both championships.

One of the car’s key strengths was in its ground effects, and part of its success is down to an “illegal secret” spotted by technical illustrator Giorgio Piola.

In this video, Piola explains the story of how he discovered Ligier’s hidden “clapet” valve system following a big crash for Jacques Laffite at Watkins Glen. Giorgio recounts a run-in with designer Gerard Ducarouge, and how the device helped the team explore the world of ground effects.

Read Also:

Jacques Laffite, Ligier-Cosworth

Jacques Laffite, Ligier-Cosworth

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Next article
Massa and Fittipaldis star at Ayrton Senna festival in Sao Paulo

Previous article

Massa and Fittipaldis star at Ayrton Senna festival in Sao Paulo
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Mon 11 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
FP1
Mon 11 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
FP2
Mon 11 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
FP3
Mon 11 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
QU
Mon 11 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
Race
Mon 11 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced Phoenix with 'half a team' and an 'old car'

2
Formula 1

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

3
Formula 1

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

4
Formula 1

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide

24m
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Top F1 teams will still dominate in 2021

Latest videos

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Latest news

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide
F1

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide

Massa and Fittipaldis star at Ayrton Senna festival in Sao Paulo
F1

Massa and Fittipaldis star at Ayrton Senna festival in Sao Paulo

Ferrari: Top F1 teams will still dominate in 2021
F1

Ferrari: Top F1 teams will still dominate in 2021

Vettel: F1 would be "stupid" to ignore issues like environment
F1

Vettel: F1 would be "stupid" to ignore issues like environment

Hamilton still "working on a masterpiece" in F1
F1

Hamilton still "working on a masterpiece" in F1

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.