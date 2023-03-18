F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions on Friday, leading Alpine's Fernando Alonso by two tenths of a second in FP2.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished a tenth adrift in third, while Esteban Ocon was a strong fourth for Alpine.

George Russell ended up fifth-fastest for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz was classified a distant seventh in the best of the Ferraris.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Date : Saturday, March 18, 2023

: Saturday, March 18, 2023 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 13:30 14:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Q 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

