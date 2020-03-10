Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
23 days
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
51 days
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
58 days
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
71 days
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
86 days
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
94 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
114 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
128 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
142 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
170 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
177 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
191 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
212 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
227 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
234 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
248 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
261 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 announces deal with Saudi oil company

F1 announces deal with Saudi oil company
By:
Mar 10, 2020, 11:55 AM

Formula 1 has announced a multi-year deal with Saudi Arabian energy and chemicals giant Aramco.

The company is the first global partner that F1 has found since it took over the management of the organisation at the start of 2017.

It joins the five major players that came on board during the Bernie Ecclestone era, namely Rolex, Heineken, DHL, Emirates and Pirelli.

The deal includes title sponsorship of this year's Spanish, Hungarian and US GP, and is potentially the first step towards a race in Saudi Arabia.

F1 stressed that the deal fits with its sustainability push and that it will include research on alternative fuels and the next generation of power unit.

Read Also:

"We are delighted to welcome Aramco to the Formula 1 family as a long-term Global Partner as we start our 2020 season," said F1 CEO Chase Carey.

"We are looking forward to sharing our combined expertise and working with Aramco on technological innovation and we will benefit hugely from its capabilities and expertise in the fuel and energy sector."

Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser added: "As the world's largest energy supplier and an innovation leader, we have the ambition to find game-changing solutions for better-performing engines and cleaner energy.

"Partnerships like these are important to help us to deliver on our ambitions."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

