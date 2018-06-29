Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

F1's inconsistent kerbs create "incentive" to damage cars - Perez

shares
comments
F1's inconsistent kerbs create
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Jun 29, 2018, 7:11 PM

Sergio Perez has blamed a lack of consistency in the way track limits are policed for encouraging drivers to run over the aggressive kerbs that have caused trouble again at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 sparks
Marshals attend to Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, after he suffered broken suspension
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 runs wide
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

The high yellow kerbs in the final section of the Red Bull Ring were a big talking point during Friday practice, with Stoffel Vandoorne suffering a broken front wing and Pierre Gasly breaking his front suspension after running over them.

Although such drama is nothing new at the circuit, Sergio Perez believes that the problem keeps recurring because there is no sporting deterrent for drivers to stay clear of them.

"I don't think the kerbs are great around here," said the Mexican. "There is no consistency between the tracks, so sometimes you get these kerbs and if you run a bit wide it can destroy your car. At other tracks you can go wide 10 metres and you can keep going.

"If we are going to be like this, then we should be acting on track limits all around the tracks, so there is not so much of an incentive to damage the car."

Gasly concurred that part of the issue at the Red Bull Ring is that there is laptime to be gained by running up to the kerbs.

"I think we broke three noses today as well," he said. "You just run so much kerb everywhere.

"There is laptime, and of course as a driver, if you know there is lap time, of course you know you're going to use it. But the thing is, the front wing bottoms on these kerbs and you damage the bottom of them.

"I had two front wings which were damaged that they're trying to repair, and it's the same on Brendon's car.

"At the briefing apparently we were all in the same situation, but Charlie [Whiting] told us to make stronger front wings. At the moment there is not much we can change for tomorrow."

 

Not everyone was so critical of the kerbs though, with Daniel Ricciardo saying that it was up to the drivers to stay away from them.

"I damaged a little bit the wing this morning, and took the kerb a little bit," he explained. "It's good, it's our job to stay off them and at least it's a track limit.

"Some of these modern circuits, when they don't have walls, I think this is not a bad alternative. I think the kerbs are a good thing."

Last year, the FIA modified the positioning of the kerbs slightly after Friday practice when several drivers hit trouble in early running.

Additional reporting by Scott Mitchell and Adam Cooper

Next Formula 1 article
Horner warns F1 2021 compromises will lead to "vanilla" rules

Previous article

Horner warns F1 2021 compromises will lead to "vanilla" rules

Next article

How Mercedes has given Ferrari new reason to fear

How Mercedes has given Ferrari new reason to fear

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Location Red Bull Ring
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams Force India
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.