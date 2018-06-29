F1's inconsistent kerbs create "incentive" to damage cars - Perez

Sergio Perez has blamed a lack of consistency in the way track limits are policed for encouraging drivers to run over the aggressive kerbs that have caused trouble again at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The high yellow kerbs in the final section of the Red Bull Ring were a big talking point during Friday practice, with Stoffel Vandoorne suffering a broken front wing and Pierre Gasly breaking his front suspension after running over them.

Although such drama is nothing new at the circuit, Sergio Perez believes that the problem keeps recurring because there is no sporting deterrent for drivers to stay clear of them.

"I don't think the kerbs are great around here," said the Mexican. "There is no consistency between the tracks, so sometimes you get these kerbs and if you run a bit wide it can destroy your car. At other tracks you can go wide 10 metres and you can keep going.

"If we are going to be like this, then we should be acting on track limits all around the tracks, so there is not so much of an incentive to damage the car."

Gasly concurred that part of the issue at the Red Bull Ring is that there is laptime to be gained by running up to the kerbs.

"I think we broke three noses today as well," he said. "You just run so much kerb everywhere.

"There is laptime, and of course as a driver, if you know there is lap time, of course you know you're going to use it. But the thing is, the front wing bottoms on these kerbs and you damage the bottom of them.

"I had two front wings which were damaged that they're trying to repair, and it's the same on Brendon's car.

"At the briefing apparently we were all in the same situation, but Charlie [Whiting] told us to make stronger front wings. At the moment there is not much we can change for tomorrow."

Not everyone was so critical of the kerbs though, with Daniel Ricciardo saying that it was up to the drivers to stay away from them.

"I damaged a little bit the wing this morning, and took the kerb a little bit," he explained. "It's good, it's our job to stay off them and at least it's a track limit.

"Some of these modern circuits, when they don't have walls, I think this is not a bad alternative. I think the kerbs are a good thing."

Last year, the FIA modified the positioning of the kerbs slightly after Friday practice when several drivers hit trouble in early running.

Additional reporting by Scott Mitchell and Adam Cooper