Russian GP: The latest key F1 technical developments

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail 1 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A closeup view of Red Bull’s front brake drum which shows the various outlets that allows the air passage through the assembly without cooling the brakes for aerodynamic gain. Also note the auxiliary oil tank mounted below the chassis in the splitter region, placed here to free up space behind the monocoque and potentially help, albeit in a limited fashion, with weight distribution.

Ferrari SF21 engine 2 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Fantastic closeup of the Ferrari power unit installed in the SF21, which shows all of the associated pipework, shrouding and electronics that surround it.

Red Bull Racing RB16B engine 3 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Honda power unit installed in the Red Bull RB16B as a comparison shows how it has packaged the engine and have a saddle cooler mounted above it.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M 4 / 17 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Flo-viz painted on the left-rear suspension and brake duct winglets of Lando Norris’s McLaren MCL35M.

Aston Martin AMR21 sidepods detail 5 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A closeup of the sidepod region on the Aston Martin AMR21 shows us the venetian blind-like deflectors, the feather-like edge of the main bargeboard element and the upturned edge of the horizontal sidepod wing, which also has two vortex generators atop it.

Mercedes F1 W12 rear wing detail 6 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A closeup of the high-downforce rear wing with twin mounting pillars and double element T-Wing selected by Mercedes.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 7 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull preferring a spoon-shaped rear wing to reduce some of the drag that an otherwise higher downforce wing might induce.

Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail 8 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola High downforce rear wing and T-Wing combo for Ferrari, note the deep Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap too.

Aston Martin AMR21 rear 9 / 17 High downforce rear wing and T-Wing combo for Aston Martin too, note the forward pocket in the endplate to help displace the vortex created at the wingtip.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 10 / 17 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Spoon-shaped, higher-downforce rear wing for Red Bull, as it looks for the right downforce level without adding too much drag.

McLaren MCL35M rear 11 / 17 Side view of the McLaren MCL35M with its pair of sinuous louvres both top and bottom of the rear wing endplate

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02 12 / 17 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Rear end of the AlphaTauri AT02 gives a good view of the diffuser, small rear cooling outlet and higher downforce rear wing.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 13 / 17 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images This shot of the Mercedes W12 from behind gives us a great view of the higher-downforce rear wing, Gull style T-Wing and diffuser, which you’ll note has pitot tubes emerging from beneath the floor so the team can collect data.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B 14 / 17 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Rear end shot of the Red Bull RB16B for comparison, note how narrow it has made the transition ramp in the central section of the diffuser.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521 15 / 17 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Rear end shot of the Alpine A521, note how the diffuser strakes are angled to help guide the airflow

Alpine A521 front wing 16 / 17 A top-down overview of the Alpine A521’s front wing and caped nose.