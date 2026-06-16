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How a Mercedes pit stop error "compromised" George Russell’s Barcelona GP

In the closing stages of the F1 Barcelona Grand Prix, an unsuspecting error from Russell's Mercedes team made the race much harder for the Briton

Gianluca D'Alessandro
Gianluca D'Alessandro
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

Although he secured the pole position on Saturday and crossed the line in second place, Barcelona still wasn’t one of the easiest weekends of the Formula 1 season for George Russell. From the midpoint of the Barcelona Grand Prix, the Mercedes drivers began to struggle with increasing understeer and a progressive drop‑off in tyre performance.

This scenario not only gave Lewis Hamilton the opportunity to make his three-stop strategy work, but it also allowed Kimi Antonelli to rapidly close the gap to Russell and emerge as a genuine threat before the final pit stop. It was at this stage, however, that something went wrong for the Mercedes driver.

During the second stint, Russell had reported understeer, a condition that should have prompted the mechanics to adjust the front flap at the pit stop to add downforce, rebalance the car, and limit the tyre degradation that had already hindered him in the closing phase of that stint.

Problems hit George Russell in the pit stops

Problems hit George Russell in the pit stops

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The problem was that during that pit stop, just as the mechanics were supposed to adjust the front wing through the slot on the nosecone, there was an issue with the tool required to perform the adjustment. As a result, instead of a properly balanced car, Russell found himself with an oversteering one, much more pointed at the front and with a more unstable rear end. It was a far from ideal scenario for the Briton, especially on a low grip, high degradation circuit like Barcelona.

“In our final pit stop, we actually incorrectly adjusted the front wing owing to a problem with the adjuster gun, and that meant that he was working with a very, very oversteer-y balance that certainly compromised his pace in the final stages”, said Bradley Lord, deputy team principal, in the classic Mercedes debrief, explaining the issue.

Even when looking at the data, during Russell’s final stint there was a clear drop in terms of race pace, with an average loss of about seven tenths of a second per lap to Hamilton. It was a significant gap that emerged not so much in the opening laps but especially toward the end, when the tyres began to wear more heavily on the rear due to the oversteer-y balance.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

This does not mean that Russell had no performance issues in the final stint. Even in the opening laps on new tyres, his pace relative to Hamilton was not particularly strong - although he did have to deal with some traffic and re-adapt to the balance. This meant it would have been very difficult for him to recover a meaningful portion of the gap that Hamilton had previously managed to close.

However, especially on a track like Barcelona where a certain amount of sliding on the hardest compound had already been observed on Friday (with Pirelli later slightly reducing pressures to increase the contact patch and, above all, to lower the pressure once the tyre stabilised in very hot conditions), having a car that is too heavily unbalanced toward one axle or the other can significantly influence tyre wear.

While fighting against the setup issue that his team had left him with, Russell was eventually pased by Antonelli in the race. However, a reliability issue struck down his young team-mate, so Russell retained his second place podium finish by the chequered flag.

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday

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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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The Ferrari team gathered at the podium ceremony

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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